Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan recovers from coronavirus

Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday. File/AFP
Updated 02 August 2020
Associated Press

NEW DELHI: Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan was discharged from a Mumbai hospital on Sunday after undergoing three weeks of treatment for the coronavirus.

His actor son, Abhishek Bachchan, who is still in the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital with the virus, said in a tweet that his father has tested negative and will rest at home. Both were hospitalized on July 11.

Abhishek Bachchan’s wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and their 8-year-old daughter, who both also contracted the virus, left the hospital last week after recovering. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a top Bollywood actress.

The elder Bachchan, 77, has acted in more than 200 Indian films over the past five decades. He is also a former politician and television host.

The Bachchans are often called Bollywood’s first family. Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya, is also an actress and a one-time member of Parliament. She was not hit by the coronavirus.

Updated 02 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Congratulations are in order for former “Miss Lebanon” Valerie Abou Chakra. The model tied the knot with Lebanese businessman Ziad Ammar in an extravagant ceremony held at Bkerke.

For her big day, the bride said “I do” wearing an elegant Dior gown with intricate golden embroidery that featured a square neck and pouf shoulders. The long-sleeved wedding dress also boasted a thin, waist-accentuating belt and a long, flowy train. She accessorized the striking look with a veil and Dior pumps.

Abou Chacra won Miss Lebanon 2015 and was the first Lebanese contestant to place in the top four of the Miss World competition, where she also scored the highest in the interview challenge.

The beauty queen got engaged to her now-husband in April 2019. 

