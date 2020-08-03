You are here

  • Home
  • India’s central bank likely to cut rates despite inflation risk

India’s central bank likely to cut rates despite inflation risk

Economists expect liquidity and regulatory measures from the Reserve Bank of India to address demand shocks and financial market dislocations. (AFP file photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mxwuc

Updated 03 August 2020
Reuters

India’s central bank likely to cut rates despite inflation risk

  • Annual retail inflation rose in June to 6.09 percent from 5.84 percent in March
  • Country was placed under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in late March
Updated 03 August 2020
Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s worsening economic outlook as coronavirus cases soar has raised the chance the central bank will cut interest rates at its policy review on Thursday, in spite of inflationary pressures.
Around two-thirds of economists in a Reuters poll expect the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to cut the repo rate by another 25 basis points (bps) on Aug. 6 to a record low of 3.50 percent, and once more next quarter.
“High inflation has added confusion to the Reserve Bank’s policy outlook, but given the state of aggregate demand, we forecast the RBI will continue easing,” said Rahul Bajoria, economist at Barclays who expects a 25-bp cut.
Annual retail inflation rose in June to 6.09 percent from 5.84 percent in March, remaining above the RBI’s medium-term target range of 2 percent-6 percent.
The RBI’s recent policies have focused on financial stability and the need to support growth despite the price target.
The country was placed under one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in late March for over two months to halt the spread of the coronavirus. The government gradually eased restrictions in June although infections continue to rise.
The poll showed most analysts expect the economy to contract 20 percent in the June quarter versus the April forecast of a 5.2 percent fall and remain in negative terrain until the December quarter.
For the full year 2020/21, the economy is likely to shrink 5.1 percent, which would be its weakest performance since 1979, a sharp contrast to the 1.5 percent expansion forecast in April.
Apart from rate cuts, Upasna Bharadwaj, economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, expects liquidity and regulatory measures from the RBI to address demand shocks and financial market dislocations.
“RBI may look to widen the policy corridor to 75 bps by easing reverse repo by a higher quantum,” she said, adding that though they expect a 25-bp rate cut, it may not be effective in the current environment.
The RBI has already reduced the repo rate by a total of 115 basis points since February, on top of the 135 basis points in an easing cycle last year, from 6.50 percent, responding to slowing growth.
Some economists, however, feel it may be prudent for the RBI to pause in August before resuming its rate-cutting cycle once inflation has stabilized.
Weakness in growth versus above-target inflation, improving indicators and concerns over inflation expectations will put the RBI in a tough spot, said DBS economist Radhika Rao.
“It will be a close call, but we see slightly higher odds for a pause.”

Topics: economy India

Related

Business & Economy
India central bank slashes rates, warns of contraction
Business & Economy
India’s top court strikes down RBI banking ban on cryptocurrency

‘Disappointed’ billionaire brothers urge new talks on Saudi bid for Newcastle FC

Updated 19 min 42 sec ago
Frank Kane

‘Disappointed’ billionaire brothers urge new talks on Saudi bid for Newcastle FC

  • The Reuben brothers want to buy 10 per cent of the club as part of PIF takeover
  • Brothers remain 'totally supportive' of the deal should there be a way forward
Updated 19 min 42 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: Another big financial backer of the £300 million ($390 million) bid for Newcastle United football club has come out in favor of a takeover led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The Reuben brothers, multibillionaire businessmen who want to buy 10 per cent of the club, said on Monday they were “very disappointed” when the bid was withdrawn late last week after months of stalling by the Premier League in England.

“We would welcome any resurrection of talks and progress with the Premier League and are aware that the Reuben brothers remain totally supportive of the deal should there be a way forward,” said a statement from their company, Arena Racing.

The brothers’ renewed support for the deal will raise the pressure on Richard Masters, the Premier League chief executive, who has remained silent since the takeover offer was withdrawn last week.

PIF made no secret of its disappointment and frustration that the Premier League — which has the duty to approve or reject a takeover of a member club  — has reached no decision since contracts were exchanged on the deal in April that would give the Saudi sovereign wealth fund 80 per cent of the 128-year-old club

Amanda Staveley, the British financier who has been at the heart of the deal and would have bought the remaining 10 per cent, also wants to see the deal revived.

The Reuben brothers, who already run two horseracing courses in the northeast of England, said: “We were planning on creating one of the premier sporting hubs in the UK, undertaking development work that is vital for the region and enjoying valuable synergies with the football club.

“We continue to hope that those exciting plans are not in vain.”

Topics: Newcastle United Newcastle Newcastle United Acquisition Newcastle United Takeover Saudi Arabia PIF Arena Racing

Related

Sport
Saudi-led consortium pulls out of Newcastle United takeover bid
Sport
Newcastle United takeover bid collapses as Mike Ashley ends talks: Reports

Latest updates

Thousands homeless after Yemen floods
‘Disappointed’ billionaire brothers urge new talks on Saudi bid for Newcastle FC
Microsoft nears big bet on TikTok
Saudi Arabia health care summit to accelerate global COVID-19 fight
Kuwaiti PM assures cabinet on the emir's health

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.