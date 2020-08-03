You are here

Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani, Saudi Arabia's cultural attache to the UK

Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani, Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to the UK

  Fatani holds a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Strathclyde
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani was recently appointed Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to the UK. Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh issued a decision to appoint the Kingdom’s first women cultural attaches on Sunday. Other appointments include Fahda bint Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh as cultural attache in Ireland and Dr. Yusra bint Hussain Al-Jazairy as acting cultural attache in Morocco.
The three women are all educators and their appointments are part of a move to promote the Kingdom’s educational and cultural presence internationally.
Fatani holds a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Strathclyde. She obtained her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in pharmacology and toxicology from the College of Pharmacy at King Saud University (KSU), where she is currently an associate professor.
Her previous roles include consultant and general supervisor of female affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education after spending two years as general supervisor of female sections in all sectors at the ministry.
Before joining the ministry she held several positions at KSU and was among the first female pharmacy graduates in the Kingdom.
After receiving her doctorate she was appointed vice chair of the pharmacology and toxicology department. She is the first female dean of the nine scientific and medical colleges, and has worked with the rector, deputies, and deans of male colleges to build a unified strategic plan for gaining accreditation, a higher global ranking, and implementing best international practices in higher education.

Pilgrims to quarantine for 14 days after Hajj

More than 41,361 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. (SPA)
Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

Pilgrims to quarantine for 14 days after Hajj

  COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia continue to fall, officials say
Updated 44 min 48 sec ago
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: Pilgrims who took part in this year’s Hajj must continue wearing electronic tags so authorities can track their 14-day quarantine once they return home.

The bracelet is designed to monitor pilgrims’ adherence to quarantine, as well as monitoring and recording their health status through the “Tatamman” app.
Pilgrims were required to quarantine before embarking on the Hajj and wore the bracelets to ensure they were obeying the self-isolation rules as part of strict measures to contain the spread of coronavirus.
The country continues to experience a decline in COVID-19 cases. Recorded infections remain below the 2,000 mark for the 10th day in a row. The Kingdom reported 1,258 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, raising the number of those infected to 280,093 so far.
There are currently 35,091 active cases and six patients were admitted to critical care units, raising the number to 2,017. There were 32 new fatalities, raising the death toll to 2,949.
There were 1,972 new recoveries recorded, raising the total number of recoveries to 242,053.
More than 41,361 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours. The total number of PCR tests conducted to date exceeds 3.47 million.

INNUMBERS

280,093 COVID-19 cases

242,053 Recoveries

35,091 Active cases

2,949 Total deaths

3.47m PCR tests

The Ministry of Health has been carrying out daily visits to health institutions in order to assess their level of commitment to anti-coronavirus measures, such as ensuring that staff adhere to social distancing, wear masks, and adopt the health practices and crisis management mechanisms recommended by authorities to protect patients and staff.
Teams have been dispatched to supervise the compliance of health facilities’ quarantine centers across Saudi Arabia and stepped up their visits to government and private hospitals to ensure their compliance with health protocols, sample transfers and staff testing as well as ensuring that all routine surgeries are stopped.
More than 5,000 violations have been recorded and violators were referred to committees. More than 150 facilities were temporarily shut down by the ministry until the proper protocols were implemented and the violations were fixed. A number of institutions were able to resume operations after settling fines.

