Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani was recently appointed Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to the UK. Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh issued a decision to appoint the Kingdom’s first women cultural attaches on Sunday. Other appointments include Fahda bint Abdul Aziz Al-Asheikh as cultural attache in Ireland and Dr. Yusra bint Hussain Al-Jazairy as acting cultural attache in Morocco.
The three women are all educators and their appointments are part of a move to promote the Kingdom’s educational and cultural presence internationally.
Fatani holds a doctorate in pharmacology and toxicology from the University of Strathclyde. She obtained her master’s and bachelor’s degrees in pharmacology and toxicology from the College of Pharmacy at King Saud University (KSU), where she is currently an associate professor.
Her previous roles include consultant and general supervisor of female affairs at the Ministry of Higher Education after spending two years as general supervisor of female sections in all sectors at the ministry.
Before joining the ministry she held several positions at KSU and was among the first female pharmacy graduates in the Kingdom.
After receiving her doctorate she was appointed vice chair of the pharmacology and toxicology department. She is the first female dean of the nine scientific and medical colleges, and has worked with the rector, deputies, and deans of male colleges to build a unified strategic plan for gaining accreditation, a higher global ranking, and implementing best international practices in higher education.
Dr. Amal bint Jameel Fatani, Saudi Arabia’s cultural attache to the UK
