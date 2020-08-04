You are here

  • Home
  • Two Emiratis claim Guinness record titles

Two Emiratis claim Guinness record titles

Footballer Areej Al-Hammadi, who plays for the UAE National Football Team, broke the record for soccer ball ‘hotstepping,’ and fitness expert Walid Yari smashed the record for the most side jump pushups in a minute.
Short Url

https://arab.news/69a94

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Two Emiratis claim Guinness record titles

Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News

Guinness World Records, the global authority on record-breaking achievements, has announced that two Emiratis — footballer Areej Al-Hammadi and fitness expert Walid Yari — are the newest title holders in the region.
Al-Hammadi, who plays for the UAE National Football Team, broke the record for soccer ball “hotstepping,” completing 86 repetitions of the ball control trick in 1 minute. She broke the previous record of 56 in the UK. Yari, meanwhile, smashed the record for the most side jump pushups in a minute, completing 33 flying pushups in a single minute, where the previous record stood at 26 in India.
The two Emiratis’ achievements were announced at the launch of Guinness World Records Day 2020, which is themed “Discover Your World.” The initiative is encouraging people to take on a new challenge now that lockdown measures are easing, or simply turn a newfound skill or talent into a world record attempt.
Known as “The Beast of the Middle East,” Yari is a 34-year-old fitness professional and social media content creator. He is taking the region by storm with a growing fan base of more than 650,000 followers on Instagram.

I am incredibly proud to be a Guinness World Records title holder and excited to help celebrate the launch of Guinness World Records Day this year. It is proud moment for me, for my country, and for women around the world.

Areej Al-Hammadi, Emirati Footballer

“I encourage people to swap their burgers for burpees and get into shape with unique training routines that resemble something that can only be visualized in a film,” said Yari. “I have been training almost all my life, and I was ready the minute I knew about Guinness World Records Day. So, I set up my cameras the next day, and filmed the entire scene to smash the previous record title,” said Yari.
Al-Hammadi has paved her way to the top of women’s football in the MENA region. She is a creative services professional by day, and a footballer by night. She has lived most of her life chasing opportunities in football, forming football teams both in school and during higher studies at the American University in Dubai, and attending many of the women’s football championships within the MENA region, before she finally made it to the UAE National Football Team.
“I am incredibly proud to be a Guinness World Records title holder and excited to help celebrate the launch of Guinness World Records Day this year. It is a proud moment for me, for my country, and for women around the world. Why football? Because it is my passion,” said Al-Hammadi.
Guinness World Records Day 2020 will take place globally on Nov. 18.

Topics: Guinness World Record

16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

AMC currently operates two cinema locations in Saudi Arabia.
Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA

Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Dolby Laboratories, Inc. have announced that the popular Dolby Cinema experience will soon be available to moviegoers at AMC Cinemas in the Kingdom. AMC’s first Dolby Cinema is expected in Saudi Arabia by the end of 2020, and a total of 16 AMC Cinemas locations are expected to offer the Dolby experience over the next 4 years.
Dolby Cinema offers guests the complete Dolby movie experience. It is designed to consider all of the details — from the ultravivid picture of Dolby Vision, to immersive sound of Dolby Atmos and to comfortable seating.
“As AMC continues to expand its presence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, we do so by providing best-in-class amenities to our guests, and Dolby Cinema is known around the world as one of the most exhilarating, captivating moviegoing experiences,” said John Iozzi, managing director, AMC Cinemas. “AMC and Dolby have shared great success in the US and Europe, where Dolby Cinema has quickly become incredibly popular, and we’re very eager to introduce the concept to our moviegoers in Saudi Arabia.”
Dolby Cinema features Dolby Vision, which unlocks ultravivid colors and reveals the subtle details of every scene. The result is a dramatically different viewing experience with brighter brights and darker darks, making viewers feel like they are inside the movie’s world.
Dolby Cinema also features Dolby Atmos, so guests experience movies in a whole new way with immersive sound that moves around you — even overhead and behind you — just like it does in real life. The clarity and precision of Dolby Atmos create a stunning, textured soundscape that adds layers of depth to each scene.
Guests throughout the US have enjoyed the Dolby Cinema at AMC experience for more than 5 years, as the concept first launched in 2015. Today, there are 150 Dolby Cinema locations at AMC in the US and four in Europe.
AMC currently operates two cinema locations in Saudi Arabia. The company expects to open an additional six sites by the end of 2020 and a further 14 sites in 2021.

Topics: AMC

Latest updates

Two Emiratis claim Guinness record titles
16 AMC Cinemas locations to offer Dolby experience in KSA
Riyadh summit to set out roadmap for fighting pandemics
Oil steady as virus fears counter positive factory data
Excavation begins at historic Dakar market in renovation project

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.