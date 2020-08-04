You are here

Kuwait shuts down dozens of shops for violating coronavirus precautionary

Shops are closed at the Mubarakiya market in Kuwait city during the 20-day nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic, on May 11, 2020. (File/AFP)
  • About 1,142 warnings were issued during inspections of 1,197 shops
  • A total of 206 fines were issued for violations at shops where people failed to wear face masks and safety gloves
DUBAI: Kuwait’s Municipality has shut down 46 shops during the Eid Al-Adha holiday for violating the precautionary health instructions released by authorities, state news agency KUNA reported.
About 1,142 warnings were issued during inspections of 1,197 shops, the municipality said in a statement.
A total of 206 fines were issued for violations at shops where people failed to wear face masks and safety gloves to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it added.
Inspection visits also found 73 illegal livestock outlets and imposed 42 fines against illegal street vendors. Seven unlicensed butchers were also referred to authorities.

More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month

More than 120,038 cyberattacks foiled in UAE in past month

  • There were a number of phishing attacks stopped
DUBAI: The UAE has foiled about 120,038 cyberattacks in July, UAE’s state news agency WAM reported citing the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).
Malware accounted for 78 percent of the attacks prevented by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) – there were also a number of phishing attacks stopped.

