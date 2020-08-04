Kuwait shuts down dozens of shops for violating coronavirus precautionary

DUBAI: Kuwait’s Municipality has shut down 46 shops during the Eid Al-Adha holiday for violating the precautionary health instructions released by authorities, state news agency KUNA reported.

About 1,142 warnings were issued during inspections of 1,197 shops, the municipality said in a statement.

A total of 206 fines were issued for violations at shops where people failed to wear face masks and safety gloves to prevent the spread of coronavirus, it added.

Inspection visits also found 73 illegal livestock outlets and imposed 42 fines against illegal street vendors. Seven unlicensed butchers were also referred to authorities.