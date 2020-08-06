You are here

  India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

Late Tuesday, authorities lifted a curfew in Srinagar but said restrictions on public movement, transport and commercial activities would continue because of the coronavirus pandemic. (File/AP)
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

India appoints veteran politician in-charge of restive Kashmir

  • Manoj Sinha is a leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party
  • Last August, Modi’s government removed special privileges accorded to Jammu and Kashmir
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

SRINAGAR: India’s federal government named a former telecoms minister on Thursday to lead the restive region of Kashmir, where it hopes to accelerate economic development and end years of strife.
Manoj Sinha, a leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, will replace career bureaucrat G.C. Murmu as lieutenant governor of Jammu and Kashmir, a government statement said.
The appointment came a day after authorities ensured that the first anniversary of the revocation of Kashmir’s constitutional autonomy passed off without any street protests amid heavy deployment of police and restrictions on public movement.
Last August, Modi’s government removed special privileges accorded to Jammu and Kashmir, India’s only Muslim-majority state, took away its statehood and split it into two federally-administered territories by carving out Buddhist-dominated Ladakh.
The move angered Kashmiris as well as Pakistan. India and Pakistan have fought two of their three wars over the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir.
On Thursday, anti-India militants shot dead a village council head from Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party in Kashmir’s Kulgam district, police said.
“He was shot multiple times outside his residence,” a police officer said.

Topics: India Kashmir

Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

Sri Lanka counts votes from parliament election

  • First results were expected late afternoon with the final tally coming in around midnight
  • The tourism-dependent island nation of 21 million people has been struggling since deadly militant attacks on hotels and churches last year and the pandemic
Updated 06 August 2020
Reuters

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka on Thursday began counting votes for a parliament election which President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s party is widely expected to win, cementing his grip on power.
Close to 70 percent of eligible Sri Lankans voted in Wednesday’s election to the 225-member parliament, shrugging off fears of coronavirus.
Election Commission Mahinda Deshapriya said counting had started at 9 a.m. local time (0330 GMT) and the first results were expected late afternoon with the final tally coming in around midnight.
Rajapaksa is hoping to install his older brother who is also a former president, Mahinda Rajapaksa, as prime minister. The brothers are best known for crushing Tamil Tiger rebels fighting for a separate homeland for minority Tamils during the elder Rajapaksa’s presidency in 2009.
President Rajapaksa said he was pleased by the voting on Wednesday. “As the first South Asian country to hold general elections amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, it reflects the confidence that the people have in our efforts to control this pandemic,” he said.”
The tourism-dependent island nation of 21 million people has been struggling since deadly militant attacks on hotels and churches last year followed by lockdowns to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Topics: Sri Lanka

