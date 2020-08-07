UAE Red Crescent chairman donates over $270,000 for victims of Beirut’s port explosion

DUBAI: The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent announced that he and his family are donating over $270,000 for the victims of Beirut’s port explosion, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Hamdan Musallam Al-Mazrouei said he was inspired by the teachings of the late ruler and founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“We remember the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, ‘The wellbeing of Lebanon is just like the wellbeing of the UAE and any other Arab country’ and we shall follow the path of the Founding Father, as Lebanon’s wellbeing shall make us happy and whatever harms it will make us sad,” Al-Mazrouei said.

“That is why the UAE presidential aircraft was among the first to arrive in Beirut with medical and humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people,” he added.

An explosion at the port of Beirut earlier this week killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.