UAE Red Crescent chairman donates over $270,000 for victims of Beirut’s port explosion

An explosion at the port of Beirut earlier this week killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000. (File/AFP)
DUBAI:  The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent announced that he and his family are donating over $270,000 for the victims of Beirut’s port explosion, UAE state news agency WAM reported.

Hamdan Musallam Al-Mazrouei said he was inspired by the teachings of the late ruler and founding father of the UAE, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan.

“We remember the words of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, ‘The wellbeing of Lebanon is just like the wellbeing of the UAE and any other Arab country’ and we shall follow the path of the Founding Father, as Lebanon’s wellbeing shall make us happy and whatever harms it will make us sad,” Al-Mazrouei said.

“That is why the UAE presidential aircraft was among the first to arrive in Beirut with medical and humanitarian aid for the Lebanese people,” he added.

An explosion at the port of Beirut earlier this week killed at least 135 people and wounded about 5,000, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan said.

TWITTER POLL: Firing up of UAE’s Barakah power plant to usher new age of nuclear energy

Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

TWITTER POLL: Firing up of UAE’s Barakah power plant to usher new age of nuclear energy

  • Also an indirect endorsement for a move away from fossil fuels
Updated 04 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE firing up of the Barakah power plant’s first nuclear reactor will usher in a new era of clean energy, according to an Arab News straw poll.

Nearly 70 percent of those who responded said they believed the launch of the Barakah facility was the beginning of a new era of energy production.

But one third of those polled said they doubted there would be any change in the current energy regime.

The UAE became the first nuclear energy capable nation in the Arab world after switching on the country’s first nuclear reactor at the Barakah plant in Abu Dhabi emirate.

Unit 1 is set to be connected to the UAE power grid and supply electricity in the next testing phase.

The Barakah facility, tucked 280 kilometers away from Abu Dhabi in the Al-Dhafra region, is expected to add 5,600 megawatts of electricity to the UAE power grid when all of its four reactors become operational as the country works to improve its environmental reputation.

“If the younger, educated ones are allowed to speedily take charge of modern tech, this can rapidly bring Arab countries into the realm of Singapore, Israel, South Korea etc.,” according to Twitter user @winstonmaraj.

Topics: energy nuclear energy UAE Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant

