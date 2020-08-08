You are here

Philippines confirms 4,226 new coronavirus cases, 41 more deaths

The Philippines leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases. Above, a child receives free coronavirus testing in Navotas City on August 7, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases
MANILA: The Philippines’ health ministry on Saturday reported 4,226 new coronavirus infections and 41 additional deaths.
In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have risen to 126,885 while deaths have reached 2,209, with bulk of cases and casualties reported in the capital.
The Philippines, with a population of 107 million, leads Southeast Asian nations in the most number of cases and is second to Indonesia in deaths.

Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW: Russian authorities reported 5,212 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, pushing its national tally to 882,347, the fourth largest in the world.
The official death toll rose to 14,854 after officials said 129 people had died across the country in the last 24 hours.

