Russia offers to supply Philippines with COVID-19 vaccine

Above, a nurse checks on a patient who has recovered from COVID-19 as he donate plasmas at a hospital in Manila on April 22, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Reuters

  • Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine this month
  • Moscow’s offer comes amid concern in some developing countries about access to a COVID-19 vaccine
MANILA: Russia is willing to supply a coronavirus vaccine to the Philippines, or team up with a local firm to mass produce it, its ambassador to Manila said on Friday, as infections in the Southeast Asian nation surge.
Russia is expecting regulatory approval for its first potential COVID-19 vaccine this month, with doses to be administered to frontline health workers first.
But the frenetic race globally to develop a COVID-19 vaccine is raising some concern that speed could compromise safety and that some countries could be putting national prestige before solid science.
“We are ready to supply vaccines to the Philippines,” Igor Khovaev, Russia’s ambassador to the Philippines, told a virtual news conference.
It can also invest with a Philippine partner for local vaccine production, he said, adding that Russia was awaiting a response to its proposal from the Philippines’ foreign ministry.
The ministry in a statement said the Russian offer “has been referred to the appropriate agencies for proper assessment and evaluation.”
Khovaev said the vaccine was “effective and safe,” adding that about 20 countries had expressed interest in working with Russia on deployment of the vaccines.
Russia’s offer comes amid concern in some developing countries about access to a COVID-19 vaccine, with expectations of high demand globally.
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has sought closer ties with Russia, as well as with China, in part due to his dislike for historic ally the United States.
Duterte last month said he had made a plea to his Chinese counterpart to make the Philippines a priority if it successfully develops a COVID-19 vaccine. The Philippines has so far recorded more than 122,000 cases.
Asked on Thursday about the Russian vaccine, World Health Organization emergencies director Michael Ryan said trial data was needed to ensure any vaccines are safe and effective.

India moves Kashmiri village leaders to safety after wave of attacks

Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

India moves Kashmiri village leaders to safety after wave of attacks

  • Separatists fighting Indian rule in the disputed region have stepped up attacks on lower level politicians
  • Two security officials said that around 500 politicians had been moved since Thursday
Updated 6 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

SRINAGAR: India has shifted scores of village and municipality leaders, mostly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, to secure locations in Kashmir after a spate of militant attacks, police and two security officials said on Friday.
Separatists fighting Indian rule in the disputed region have stepped up attacks on lower level politicians, many of whom do not have personal security guards, in recent weeks.
“It is a temporary arrangement,” Kashmir valley’s police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters. “We will devise a strategy to provide security to those who are vulnerable.”
Two security officials, asking not to be named, said that around 500 politicians had been moved since Thursday, after militants shot dead a village council leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in southern Kashmir.
Many of those under protection have been housed in hotels and government buildings guarded by paramilitary troops, one official said. “We don’t want to take any chances,” he said.
Sofi Yousuf, a BJP vice president in Kashmir, said that his colleagues were being targeted to prevent the party from expanding in the Himalayan region, where insurgents have waged war against New Delhi since the late 1980s.
“They want to create a fear psychosis on the ground,” Yousuf said.
The federal government has been trying to promote political activities since it revoked Kashmir’s special status in an attempt to draw it closer to the rest of the country.
But the loss of special privileges stoked anger across the region and this week authorities imposed a strict lockdown on the first anniversary of that decision.
Underlining the difficulties the government faces in restoring normalcy to Kashmir, around a dozen BJP members resigned from the party this week, fearing militant attacks.

