Several German health offices hit by bomb threats

Police from the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia received a call claiming an imminent threat to a local health authority’s office. (File/AFP)
Updated 27 sec ago
  • Germany has been grappling with a resurgent far-right, and has suffered a number of attacks at the hands of far-right terrorists.
BERLIN: Several bomb threats were made against health authorities across Germany overnight, police said Saturday, although searches have so far not turned up any suspicious items.
The offices of the local health authority in Olpe in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia had to be temporarily evacuated late Friday after receiving such a threat.
The all-clear was given after a search by police officers and sniffer dogs.
Likewise, health authorities in the city of Cologne also received a threatening telephone call, although police said they did not deem it to be serious.
Separately in the Bavaria town of Ansbach, several residential homes were evacuated overnight after police received a call claiming an imminent threat to the local health authority’s office.
In July, several district courts were evacuated in Germany after they received bomb threats.
Nothing concrete have been found in searches and no arrests have been made.
The trial of a man accused of sending over 100 far-right letters to politicians, journalists and officials between October 2018 and April 2019 is ongoing.
The threats had prompted evacuations, including of the main train station in Luebeck and a tax office in Gelsenkirchen.

UK mosque donates beds bought for care facility to homeless charity

Updated 2 min 47 sec ago
Zaynab Khojji

UK mosque donates beds bought for care facility to homeless charity

  • The beds were bought as part of an initiative to free up hospital beds during the first wave of coronavirus cases
  • They were funded by donations from the generous community
LONDON: A mosque in northwest England is donating 20 new beds to a young people’s homeless charity.
Masjid E Ghosia had originally planned to open its doors to end-of-life patients in April during the coronavirus lockdown in the UK when mosques were ordered to close.
The beds were bought as part of an initiative to free up hospital beds and provide patients with professional medical care. They were funded by donations from the generous community, which did not hold back when asked for help.
However, the project was canceled after hospitals in the area were able to handle the large number of coronavirus patients.
Dr. Mohammed Jiva MBE, who had the idea to provide end-of-life care at the mosque’s premises and led preparations, told Arab News the initiative was not needed as “there was plenty of NHS capacity already.”
He added: “As the NHS Nightingale Hospital North West started to step down and we had 20 beds, we thought the beds should go to a charitable cause as they were bought with donations from the community given in good faith.”
The temporary hospital opened in Manchester to ensure extra capacity was available to the region’s hospitals during the first wave of coronavirus cases in the UK.
It has since closed, but could be used again “should there be another peak or second wave in cases,” the NHS said.
Jiva, a full-time GP and CEO of the Rochdale and Bury Medical Committee, and the British Hajj delegation, said he spoke to a member of staff at Backup North West, a homeless charity for teenagers, who told him that the charity was always looking for beds.
“When they came to collect the beds and we dismantled all 20 of them and arranged for a driver to deliver them, they were shocked because the beds were new and unused. They thought they were going to be second-hand beds and were so grateful. The people who donated are also grateful because their donations have gone toward a good cause,” he added.
The beds will be used by those aged between 16 and 25 who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.
The donation comes as Backup North West prepares to open new accommodation and expand its services.
The charity was founded in 1992 to offer accommodation, support and education to young people aged 16 to 25.

