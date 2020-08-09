You are here

  • Home
  • Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the coronavirus disease walks on a bridge in central Moscow on August 5, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mq34v

Updated 09 August 2020
Reuters

Russia’s coronavirus cases surpass 885,000

  • Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 77 people had died over the last 24 hours
Updated 09 August 2020
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,189 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday, bringing its nationwide tally to 887,536, the fourth largest caseload in the world.
Russia’s coronavirus taskforce said 77 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 14,931.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
Russia reports more than 5,200 new coronavirus cases
World
Russia offers to supply Philippines with COVID-19 vaccine

UK PM says schools must open in September

Updated 09 August 2020
Reuters

UK PM says schools must open in September

  • A study has warned that Britain risks a second wave of COVID-19 this winter if schools open without an improved test-and-trace system
  • The government wants all pupils to return to school by early September
Updated 09 August 2020
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said reopening schools in September was a social, economic and moral imperative and insisted they would be able to operate safely despite the ongoing threat from the pandemic.
His comments follow a study earlier this month which warned that Britain risks a second wave of COVID-19 this winter twice as large as the initial outbreak if schools open without an improved test-and-trace system.
Writing in the Mail on Sunday, Johnson said restarting schools was a national priority. Schools would be the last places to close in future local lockdowns, he was quoted by another newspaper as telling a meeting on Thursday.
Schools in England closed in March during a national lockdown, except for the children of key workers, and reopened in June for a small number of pupils.
The government wants all pupils to return to school by early September in what Johnson has called a “national priority.”
“Keeping our schools closed a moment longer than absolutely necessary is socially intolerable, economically unsustainable and morally indefensible,” Johnson wrote.
The economic costs for parents who cannot work if schools are shut are spiralling, and the country faces big problems if children miss out on education, the prime minister warned.
“This pandemic isn’t over, and the last thing any of us can afford to do is become complacent. But now that we know enough to reopen schools to all pupils safely, we have a moral duty to do so,” he wrote.
The Sunday Times newspaper reported that he has ordered a public relations campaign to ensure schools open on time and told the meeting last week that they should be the last places to close behind restaurants, pubs and shops.

Topics: UK UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Coronavirus

Related

World
Palestinian leaders applaud Boris Johnson for standing against annexation
World
Boris Johnson resists calls to sack adviser for coronavirus lockdown breach

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia announces 37 more deaths from COVID-19
Furious Lebanese vow new protests over deadly mega-blast
9 killed in car crash in Egypt’s Nile Delta
Macron tells donor conference: 'Lebanon's future is at stake'
UK PM says schools must open in September

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.