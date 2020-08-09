You are here

Saudi Arabia’s AlUla commission signs resort agreement with Accor

The Royal Commission for AlUla is partnering with Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor to expand and operate the Ashar Resort in the northwest of the Kingdom. (Supplied)
Updated 09 August 2020
Arab News

  • A total of 47 new villas will be added to the 35 existing villas in the resort, bringing the total number to 82 high-end villas
  • The agreement is part of the commission’s strategy to develop AlUla as an attractive tourist destination
LONDON: The Royal Commission for AlUla is partnering with Europe’s biggest hotel group Accor to expand and operate a resort in the northwest of the Kingdom.
The commission’s hotel and tourism sector will extend the Ashar Resort which will be managed by Accor under the Banyan Tree brand.

 


A total of 47 new villas will be added to the 35 existing villas in the resort, bringing the total number to 82 high-end villas.
The agreement, announced on Sunday, is part of the commission’s strategy to develop AlUla as an attractive tourist destination and diversify the Kingdom’s economy as part of Vision 2030.
The project is located in the Ashar valley, 15 kilometers from the Kingdom's first UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hegra.
The CEO of the commission Amr Al-Madani said the partnership “highlights the importance of AlUla as a tourist destination that is able to attract global investment.”
Meanwhile, the Chairman and CEO of Accor Sebastien Bazin said “We are extremely proud to take part in the development of the historic county of AlUla thus celebrating the Kingdom’s vast heritage and culture.”

 

Oil giants’ production cuts come to 1m bpd as they post massive write-downs

Reuters

Oil giants’ production cuts come to 1m bpd as they post massive write-downs

  • Crude output worldwide dropped sharply after the market crashed in April
LONDON: The world’s five largest oil companies collectively cut the value of their assets by nearly $50 billion in the second quarter, and slashed production rates as the coronavirus pandemic caused a drastic fall in fuel prices and demand.

The dramatic reductions in asset valuations and decline in output show the depth of the pain in the second quarter. Fuel demand at one point was down by more than 30 percent worldwide.

Several executives said they took massive write-downs because they expect demand to remain impaired for several more quarters as people travel less and use less fuel due to the ongoing global pandemic.

Of those five companies, only Exxon Mobil did not book sizeable impairments. But an ongoing reevaluation of its plans could lead to a “significant portion” of its assets being impaired, it reported, and signal the elimination of 20 percent or 4.4 billion barrels of its oil and gas reserves.

By contrast, BP took a $17 billion hit. It said it plans to recenter its spending in coming years around renewables and less on oil and natural gas.

Weak demand means oil producers must revisit business plans, said Lee Maginniss, managing director at consultants Alarez & Marsal. He said the goal should be to pump only what generates cash in excess of overhead costs.

“It’s low-cost production mode through the end of 2021 for sure, and to 2022 to the extent there are new development plans being contemplated,” Maginniss said.

London-based BP has previously said it plans to cut its overall output by roughly 1 million barrels of oil equivalent (BOEPD) by the end of 2030 from its current 3.6 million BOEPD.

Of the five, Exxon is the largest producer, with daily output of 3.64 million BOEPD, but its production dropped 408,000 BOEPD between the first and second quarters. The five majors, which include Chevron Corp, Royal Dutch Shell and Total SA, also cut capital expenditures by a combined $25 billion between the quarters.

Crude output worldwide dropped sharply after the market crashed in April. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries agreed to cut output by nearly 10 million barrels a day to balance out supply and demand in the market.

