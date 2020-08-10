You are here

The square mile in the heart of London, home of the finance industry, is largely empty during the pandemic. (Shutterstock)
Staff still shun London’s ‘ghost town’ finance hubs

  • Fears over using public transport and child care issues remain the prime obstacles to office returns
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

LONDON: Deserted streets, empty restaurants, shuttered stores: London’s financial districts remain largely abandoned by workers still worried about the pandemic and reluctant to return to office life.

The City, a square mile in the heart of the British capital traditionally home to the finance industry, was eerily quiet over the past week, with just a smattering of tourists strolling the streets around St. Paul’s Cathedral.

In Canary Wharf in East London’s Docklands, known for its skyscrapers housing the headquarters of major banks and related firms, it is a similar story.

The picture has not changed much despite the government encouraging employees to begin returning to workplaces since Aug. 1 in a bid to boost the struggling British economy.

It is up to individual companies to decide how forcefully to urge their staff back and many are opting for a more relaxed approach.

“Many of our clients, particularly in finance and insurance, are not coming back to work until next year,” said Pablo Shah of the CEBR economic consultancy.

Although London’s business districts are typically more empty at the peak of summer, the city has looked like “a ghost town” recently, he added.

Part of the reason is companies have adopted remote working successfully.

Many employees have become comfortable holding meetings via videoconferencing and appear more than happy to do without the long and costly daily commutes to offices.

Fears over using public transport and child care issues remain the prime obstacles to office returns, according to business lobby London First.

But it expects things to change more significantly in September, when children are set to return to school.

Only 34 percent of executives in Britain — 31 percent in London — are back in the office, a study by US bank Morgan Stanley reported this week.

The country, which has the highest death toll in Europe from the coronavirus, lags behind its continental neighbors, which have seen a majority of white-collar employees return to workplaces.

The divide between those working from home and others who have returned to offices is showing signs of causing friction within some companies, according to human resources analysts.

Katie Jacobs, from the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that it had “fractured” some work environments and anecdotally even sparked “resentment” toward those staying away.

Some tabloids have chosen their side, with the Daily Mail — whose parent company owns two free commuter newspapers hard-hit by the new work-from-home culture — running several front page and opinion articles demanding a return to offices.

“We’ve had our lunch, now let’s get back to work!” screamed the paper’s front page Tuesday, the day after the government launched a restaurant support scheme paying a chunk of diners’ bills.

However, it may be disappointed with the response.

Large companies like NatWest Bank have recommended that the majority of their employees continue to work remotely until next year.

Google, which has restarted building its huge headquarters next to King’s Cross station, is even encouraging working from home until next July.

ALGIERS: Currency depreciation, inflation, negative growth, businesses closed: Algeria’s economy has been battered by the one-two punch of the coronavirus crisis and tumbling oil revenues.

And unless remedial action is taken on a massive scale, a slide into foreign debt will become inevitable, economists warn.

The National Office of Statistics (ONS) has reported a 3.9 percent fall in the gross domestic product in the first quarter alone, with unemployment nearing 15 percent — “alarming” figures, according to Mansour Kedidir, associate professor at the Higher School of Economics in Oran.

Excluding the energy sector, the GDP fell by 1.5 percent year-on-year in the 1st quarter, against an increase of 3.6 percent last year compared to Q1 2018.

With confinement measures in place since March 19 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, sectors such as services and freight have come to a virtual standstill.

The construction sector, a major provider of jobs, has been paralyzed for months.

Finance Minister Aymen Benabderahmane estimates the losses of state-owned enterprises at nearly €1 billion ($1.17 billion).

Private sector losses have yet to be assessed, but many closed businesses, including restaurants, cafes and travel agencies, risk bankruptcy.

Algeria faces an “unprecedented economic situation,” said Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, who has also blamed mismanagement under the rule of ousted longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Due to a lack of diversification, the Maghreb region’s largest economy is highly dependent on oil revenues and exposed to fluctuations in crude prices.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecast that Algeria’s economy will shrink 5.2 percent this year.

Kedidir predicts that unless reforms are brought in, “a Pandora’s box will be opened ... riots, irredentism, religious extremism.”

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has already ruled out seeking loans from the IMF or other international financial agencies, in the name of “national sovereignty.”

Algeria has painful memories of its 1994 recourse to the IMF and a structural adjustment plan that resulted in massive job cuts, shutdowns and privatizations.

