UAE eases return of stranded residents amid coronavirus pandemic

The move comes as schools and different business activities gradually resume operations after the months-long standstill caused by the outbreak. (File/AFP)
DUBAI: The UAE has removed the entry permit requirement for residents who were stuck abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, as part of the country’s push to allow their safe return.

The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship announced the new rules on Twitter on Tuesday.

Under the new policy, returning residents will automatically be granted pre-approval but will be required to submit a negative COVID-19 PCR test result from a screening done not more than 96 hours before arriving in the UAE.

Local authorities will conduct the necessary health measures on the returnees – including further laboratory exams and quarantine guidelines.

The move comes as schools and different business activities gradually resume operations after the months-long standstill caused by the outbreak.

Topics: UAE Coronavirus

