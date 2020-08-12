You are here

  Former Pentagon official calls for US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean

Former Pentagon official calls for US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean


Michael Rubin is a former Pentagon official, and now conducts research on the Middle East for the American Enterprise Institute. (File/American Enterprise Institute)

The Turkish research vessel Oruc Reis was escorted by Turkish naval forces in its mission, a move that has enflamed Greek-Turkey relations. (AP)
Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

Former Pentagon official calls for US to confront Turkey in Eastern Mediterranean

  • US national security suffering because of Turkey apologists, Michael Rubin claims
  • Turkey’s aggressive policies 'would be intolerable' from any other US ally
Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Turkey’s latest provocations against its NATO ally Greece in the Eastern Mediterranean are just the latest in a long series of red flags about the US-Turkey alliance, and it’s time the State Department took notice, a former Pentagon official has warned.

Tensions between Turkey and Greece ramped up this week after Ankara sent an energy exploration ship to an area of the Greek continental shelf.

It was the latest move by Turkey as it tries to exert influence over areas of the Mediterranean after gas and oil discoveries in the region.

Michael Rubin, resident scholar at the American Enterprise Institute and former Pentagon official, accused the US State Department of appeasing Turkey rather than standing up to it. 

“Turkey is the aggressor or the only party to dispute territory,” Rubin wrote in the Washington Examiner on  Wednesday.

He added: “Rather than bolster security in the Eastern Mediterranean, State Department equivocation has undermined it.”

In the article, Rubin launched a sweeping attack on both Turkey’s foreign and domestic policies over the last half-century.

He described a long list of actions that would have any other state branded a rogue or pariah regime, let alone a US ally.

“By any reasonable metric, Turkey is a rogue regime,” he said.

Among those actions, Rubin highlighted accusations that Turkey had supplied weapons to the brutal extremist group Boko Haram — which gained international notoriety with its mass kidnapping and sexual enslavement of young Nigerian girls — and Turkey’s 46-year illegal occupation of Northern Cyprus.

But most egregious, Rubin argued was Turkey’s open support for Daesh and Al-Qaeda in Northern Syria.

“Turkey’s behavior vis-a-vis the Islamic State (Daesh) crossed the line into terror sponsorship,” he said, “Erdogan not only enabled the group with logistical support, weaponry, and providing a safe haven, but leaked emails show his family also profited from it.”

He also points to the capture of Daesh leader Abu Bakr al Baghdadi just three miles from the Turkish border, in a Turkish-held area, as “evidence of Turkey’s double-game.”

At least 40 Daesh veterans are now on the Turkish payroll, Rubin claimed.

This kind of behavior, that flaunts international law and norms as one would only expect from states like Iran and North Korea, means “there is no dispute that Turkey has become a source of instability in the Eastern Mediterranean,” Rubin said.

Topics: Turkey Greece Michael Rubin

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

  • The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention
Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: The fate of at least 35 Egyptian fishermen hangs in the balance after they were arrested by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 2 last year.  

The families of the fishermen have appealed to the Egyptian government to step up their efforts to secure their freedom as Cairo has been working on their release since November.

Little is known about the fate of the fishermen in Libya other than their location, after it was leaked to Egyptian authorities that they were held in the Turmina Prison, which is affiliated with the GNA.

The head of the Fishermen’s Syndicate in Kafr El-Sheikh, Ahmed Nassar, said they had not been able to communicate with the fishermen since last November and after their disappearance they came to learn that the GNA authorities had detained them.

The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention. Nassar said that the fishermen were not fishing in Libyan territory without a permit.

Nassar explained that the fishermen were working on Libyan boats. Alongside them were a number of colleagues working on boats that belong to the Al-Wefaq government. They were not approached by anyone unlike their detained colleagues who were arrested and sent to prison without being charged with any crime.

The Fishermen’s Syndicate chief said that people had called on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the government, and the consular section had also been contacted about the matter.

Many of the detained fishermen come from Kafr El-Sheikh, while others come from Abu Qir in the governorate of Alexandria.

The fishermen had been supporting families of up to eight members.

Egyptian authorities say they are exerting great efforts to bring the fishermen back safely, while the fishermen’s families continue to demand safety and justice for the men.

Topics: Libya GNA Egyptian fishermen

