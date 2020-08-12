You are here

  • Home
  • UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Dr Anwar Gargash. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rxp9a

Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

UAE condemns Turkish drone strike that killed Iraq officers

  • Gargash said the strike on Tuesday was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty
  • He reiterated the UAE’s stance in “rejecting regional meddling in Arab affairs”
Updated 12 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Anwar Gargash has condemned a Turkish drone attack, which killed two high-ranking Iraqi officers.
Gargash said the strike on Tuesday was an attack on Iraq’s sovereignty.
“We stand by the brotherly [state of] Iraq in the face of continuous Turkish violations against its sovereignty,” Gargash said on Twitter. 
He reiterated the UAE’s stance in “rejecting regional meddling in Arab affairs”. 
Iraqi officials labeled the strike as a “blatant Turkish drone attack” in the autonomous Kurdish region.
Ankara has for weeks been raiding militant positions in northern Iraq.
Iraq’s foreign ministry – which had already summoned the Turkish envoy twice over the military action on its soil – said the ambassador would this time be given “a letter of protest with strong words” rejecting such aggression.

Topics: UAE Iraq

Related

Middle-East
Turkey says it wants to resolve dispute with Greece through dialogue
Update
Middle-East
Iraq fumes against Turkey over deadly drone strike

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

Libya’s GNA govt detains 35 Egyptian fishermen

  • The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention
Updated 12 August 2020
SALMA AHMED

CAIRO: The fate of at least 35 Egyptian fishermen hangs in the balance after they were arrested by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) on Nov. 2 last year.  

The families of the fishermen have appealed to the Egyptian government to step up their efforts to secure their freedom as Cairo has been working on their release since November.

Little is known about the fate of the fishermen in Libya other than their location, after it was leaked to Egyptian authorities that they were held in the Turmina Prison, which is affiliated with the GNA.

The head of the Fishermen’s Syndicate in Kafr El-Sheikh, Ahmed Nassar, said they had not been able to communicate with the fishermen since last November and after their disappearance they came to learn that the GNA authorities had detained them.

The GNA is still holding the fishermen without a clear accusation to justify their detention. Nassar said that the fishermen were not fishing in Libyan territory without a permit.

Nassar explained that the fishermen were working on Libyan boats. Alongside them were a number of colleagues working on boats that belong to the Al-Wefaq government. They were not approached by anyone unlike their detained colleagues who were arrested and sent to prison without being charged with any crime.

The Fishermen’s Syndicate chief said that people had called on the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs as well as the government, and the consular section had also been contacted about the matter.

Many of the detained fishermen come from Kafr El-Sheikh, while others come from Abu Qir in the governorate of Alexandria.

The fishermen had been supporting families of up to eight members.

Egyptian authorities say they are exerting great efforts to bring the fishermen back safely, while the fishermen’s families continue to demand safety and justice for the men.

Topics: Libya GNA Egyptian fishermen

Related

Middle-East
Collision kills 13 Egyptian fishermen in Gulf of Suez; 13 missing
Middle-East
2 Egyptian fishermen killed by Tunisian navy

Latest updates

UK economy faces long climb back to health
Cathay cargo takes off after record first-half loss
King Salman arrives in Neom
Atletico catching all the breaks in Champions League
No fans, no problem as Serena wins on return

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.