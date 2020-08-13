You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia calls for extending arms embargo on Iran

Saudi Arabia calls for extending arms embargo on Iran

Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador called for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran in a session. (File/SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cmwtc

Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia calls for extending arms embargo on Iran

  • Saudi Arabia called for international measures to halt Iran’s activities that cause instability in the Middle East
  • Iran finances armed militias in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon without regard to international charters
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia’s UN ambassador called for an extension of the arms embargo on Iran in a session on Thursday, Saudi press agency reported.

“Iran smuggles weapons to militias which destabilize regional peace,” Abdul Aziz Al-Wasel said during a conference held in Geneva.

Al-Wasel called for an extension of arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire on October 18, and said allowing the Islamic Republic to buy weapons will increase their hostile activities in the region.

The ambassador stressed the Kingdom’s support for international measures to halt Iran’s activities that cause instability in the Middle East.

Lifting the international ban on Iran, he noted, will lead to more “destruction and devastation” and create conflicts in the region.

“The international community will, in the coming hours, have a crucial and important date that will determine a new future for the people of the region,” he said. “There are two paths: either to maintain or protect international peace and security, or to give the Iranian regime an opportunity to commit more crimes and violations against the people of the region.”

The ambassador stated that arms smuggling to militant groups was still an issue in the region, where missiles and other weapons are used to target civilians and civilian infrastructure. These attacks also harm the global economy by threatening waterways and targeting oil installations in the region, which is the backbone of the international economy, he added.

Al-Wasel referenced the outcome of a UN Security Council report that was presented on June 30, confirming direct involvement of the Iranian regime attacks that targeted oil installations in Abqaiq and Khurais, eastern Saudi Arabia, in 2019 as well as the targeting of Abha International Airport with cruise missiles and unmanned drones.

He said the report left no room for doubt about Iran’s hostile intentions towards Saudi Arabia, the Arab region and the world.

The current Iranian regime, Al-Wasel added, continues to finance armed militias in Yemen, Iraq, Syria and Lebanon without regard to international charters and treaties.

Topics: Iran Saudi Arabia

Saudi body to help UN devise policies for sustainable living

Updated 13 August 2020
Rawan Radwan

Saudi body to help UN devise policies for sustainable living

  • Saudi Green Building Forum granted accreditation as an observer to UNEP governing body
Updated 13 August 2020
Rawan Radwan

RIYADH: A professional association from Saudi Arabia will play a key policymaking role at a UN governing body addressing the importance of environmental needs.
Following careful assessment and consideration of the commitments and engagements of the Saudi Green Building Forum (SGBF), the nonprofit organization has been granted accreditation as an observer at the governing body of the UN Environment Program (UNEP). SGBF will play a role as an observer at all public meetings and sessions of the UNEP and its subsidiary organs.
Speaking to Arab News, Faisal Al-Fadl, founder of the nonprofit organization, said that the forum’s mission has been developing for the past 10 years and this accreditation was considered an important step in strengthening the role of Saudi civil society institutions, locally and internationally. This was in line with Vision 2030, which has not only played an integral role in the NGO’s mission but also paved the way for the Kingdom’s people to go the extra mile in building an advanced and resilient society.
SGBF was initiated in 2010 and established in 2014. In 2017, it became the first professional body from Saudi Arabia in consultative status with the UN.
“The Saudi Forum was an advocacy group with an honest voice to bridge the gap; through UNEP we now have the tools to become the policymakers,” Al-Fadl said. It is a challenge that the group founder says will be met by providing communities with the proper tools to implement commitments.
As the observing body on the environmental framework at the UNEP, SGBF’s role will include promoting its concepts and goals to be reflected within the community of change. For change to happen, people of a community at a grassroots level who have committed to the preservation of moral codes of conduct are key to changing mentality and behavior to guarantee a future for the next generations, Al-Fadl said.
“As an open platform, our role is being the honest voice of bridging the gap. Economic and social progress accompanied by environmental degradation and pandemics are endangering the very systems on which our future development and our survival depends,” he said.
SGBF represents the Kingdom and its call to communities, stakeholders, and policymakers to build on the principles of volunteering, advocacy and sustainable development.
For the NGO, their next step is increasing the engagement of civil society, finding solutions to the problem of volunteer integration in societies, and to prioritize and address social challenges for women, youth and the elderly, calling on member states to increase their role in building and developing practices that minimize the negative impact on the planet.
Al-Fadl added that protecting the planet and building resilience was not easy. Without bolstering local action, including volunteers to accelerate the implementation, it would be a long time until goals were met and result seen, he said.
“UN member countries have the responsibility in confronting the human crisis of inestimable proportions, which impose its heaviest tolls on the supply chain for those marginalized and
most vulnerable in cities and communities around the world,” Al-Fadl said.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Related

photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Development Company launches sustainable architecture competition
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia hosts G20 talks on post-COVID-19 global sustainable finance plan

Latest updates

Lebanon’s Tripoli port readies to fill in for blast-hit Beirut
Saudi Arabia calls for extending arms embargo on Iran
Duterte to skip Philippine trial of Russia virus vaccine
Erdogan says only solution in Mediterranean is dialogue
Lebanese MPs meet for first time since blast, government resignation

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.