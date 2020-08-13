You are here

London’s beloved Arts Club opens in Dubai 

The club is scheduled to open late 2020. (Supplied)
Updated 13 August 2020
Rebecca Anne Proctor

  • Arts Club Dubai will be the first international outpost of the historic private members’ club in Mayfair, London 
Rebecca Anne Proctor

DUBAI: The coronavirus disease pandemic hasn’t delayed the opening of London’s esteemed Arts Club’s first international outpost in Dubai. Located in the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) in a building designed by Foster & Partners, the club’s first international branch will occupy four floors, spanning a total area of 65,000 square feet. The idea was to create a space replicating a beautiful home, where like-minded members can mingle, relax and work throughout the day. 

 

“The development of the Arts Club Dubai is well underway, and we are very much looking forward to opening our doors before the end of the year,” said it’s COO Ajaz Sheikh. 

“As the first international outpost of the Arts Club in London, we will be celebrating its vibrant legacy, reinterpreting its values and traditions, but also reimagining the experience to match the richness and diversity of the region and all the exciting things that are happening here, especially in arts and culture,” he added.

While an exact date has yet to be set, the club is scheduled to open late 2020. 




The club is located Located in the Dubai International Financial Center. (Supplied)

Established in 1863 by notable literary figures to provide a haven for the arts, literature and science, over the course of its existence its members have included writers such as Charles Dickens, Thomas Huges and Wilkie Collins; artists such as Walter Sickert, John Everett Millais, Frederic Leighton, Auguste Rodin and James McNeill Whistler, alongside several eminent surgeons and other professionals.

In 1896, the club relocated from its original home on Hanover Square to its present 18th century townhouse at 40 Dover Street. It has survived two world wars, including a direct hit on the building during the Blitz of 1940.

“We are sure our members will embrace the spirit of our beautiful new club and we look forward to giving them unparalleled experiences in both hospitality and programming,” added Sheikh. 

A design firm, the name of which has yet to be disclosed, has been commissioned to design the club’s interiors, which will feature contemporary fixtures alongside a collection of art deco and historical pieces of furniture coupled with sumptuous and plush fabrics. 




The club’s 23,000 square foot rooftop will offer uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Khalifa. (Supplied)

It will also encompass four meeting spaces and private dining rooms and five lounges. It will also have three restaurants, including the much-loved brasseries from London and two new homegrown concepts. There will also be eight craft cocktail bars, with each to be manned by a specialist team of waiters, bartenders and sommeliers all on hand to guide members through the meticulously sourced list of drinks. The club’s 23,000 square foot rooftop will offer uninterrupted views of the iconic Burj Khalifa, which will house the club’s nightclub, offering progressive music featuring international DJs. There’s also a cigar lounge with private cigar cabanas, a sleek event space and a library.

Applications are open to individuals interested in the arts, music, design, science, literature, health, technology, wellbeing, science entrepreneurship, business, philanthropy, law, finance and fashion. 

Membership for the Arts Club Dubai is split into four categories: Full, second* (for married couples), under 30s and international. For the full membership there is a one-off 15,750 dirham ($4,288) joining fee, followed by a 15,750 dirham annual fee. The under 30s membership is priced at 7,875 dirhams for the joining fee followed by 7,785 dirhams for the annual fee. For married couples, the membership does not require the joining fee, and the annual fee is 7,875 dirhams. 

International membership can be added to all three tiers of membership, allowing access to the Arts Club London and the upcoming outpost in Los Angeles, among others. Its annual fee is for this is 5,780 dirhams. 

UK-based Arab film festival to go digital due to COVID-19 pandemic

Updated 13 August 2020
Arab News

  • ‘SAFAR From Home’ to feature films from Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, and Tunisia
Arab News

LONDON: The SAFAR Film Festival, the only dedicated biennial pan-Arab film festival in the UK, is to take place digitally in September, the Arab British Centre has announced.

The changes come in the wake of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which has forced multiple cultural events in the UK and elsewhere to be cancelled or postponed.

Scheduled to take place from Sept. 13-20, this year’s edition, titled “SAFAR From Home,” will be the fifth edition of the festival and will offer five free screenings, available to UK viewers, and five live events, available worldwide, featuring leading figures from the filmmaking industry across the Arab world.

The move to take the festival digital was funded in part by the Council of Arab Ambassadors and the British Film Institute’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

Curated by Rabih El-Khoury, the festival will explore Arab cinema through the theme of journeys (‘Safar’ is the word for journey in Arabic).

It will feature films from Egypt, Lebanon, Morocco, Palestine, and Tunisia, with additional panel discussions on topics such as migration and life in the Arab diaspora.

On Sept. 20, the Arab British Centre will also host a panel of festival guests to discuss the growth of SAFAR since 2012 and the evolution of Arab cinema over the past eight years. 

El-Khoury said: “In a year when travel became impossible, we wanted to offer viewers the chance to travel to the Arab world and beyond through their screens at home. And while this program is an invitation to imaginary journeys, the truth around the protagonists of these films is far from being a fictitious one.

“They defy their harsh realities. They question bewildering surroundings. They face unconceivable challenges. They lead quite impossible journeys. Yet through courage, resilience, but also a lot of inspiration, they give a sense of meaning to their journeys,” he added.

Amani Hassan, the program director and also the acting executive director of the Arab British Centre, said: “We are very happy to announce the ‘SAFAR From Home’ initiative today. Following the difficult decision to postpone the in-person festival until 2021, we’re marking what would have been the landmark fifth edition with this alternative, virtual edition as a way to bring our audiences together and support the industry during this unprecedented time. 

“Since quickly pivoting our programs online in March, we’ve seen the thirst of people to connect with their culture, and with culture in general, and we hope that despite the physical distance, this program will offer SAFAR’s usual, unique space to appreciate, reflect upon, and celebrate the cinema and filmmakers of the Arab world.” 

The film and events program will be announced shortly alongside the festival’s new website. Information about the program can be found by emailing the organizers at www.safarfilmfestival.co.uk.

