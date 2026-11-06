RIYADH: The Theater and Performing Arts Commission is to stage a diverse program of performances across six cities in the Kingdom. Taking place from Nov. 11 to Dec. 19, the program will begin in Riyadh and feature events in public spaces to offer visitors an immersive experience and a closer look at the organization’s work and activities.

The program features theatrical shows, roving traditional performing arts, puppet shows, a traveling circus and interactive experiences. It includes 10 daily segments highlighting a variety of traditional performing arts rooted in each city's cultural heritage, reported the Saudi Press Agency.

Performances will take place at the U Walk complex in Riyadh from Nov. 11-14; the House of Culture in Dammam from Nov. 18-21; Al-Noor Park in Buraidah, Qassim Region, from Nov. 25-28; the House of Culture in Hail from Dec. 2-5; Al-Rudaf Park in Taif from Dec. 9-12; Jeddah Promenade from Dec. 16-19. The venues will welcome visitors daily from 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The performances are part of TPAC’s efforts to develop the sector, empower creative talent, enhance their skills, and expand the presence of theater and performing arts in society.

The program also offers the public an opportunity to learn about TPAC’s initiatives and engage with its experiences and performances.

This article was first published on Asharq Al-Awsat.