You are here

  • Home
  • Upgrade on track as Russian trains join Egypt rail fleet

Upgrade on track as Russian trains join Egypt rail fleet

The number of Russian railway cars that have reached the Egyptian Railway Authority has increased to 68, including the 33 that arrived in two batches weeks ago and are now operating. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2rvhw

Updated 15 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

Upgrade on track as Russian trains join Egypt rail fleet

  • Egypt’s rail authority confirmed that a new batch of Russian railway cars has been shipped
  • The new batch includes regular, dynamic-ventilated cars that will operate on main railways
Updated 15 sec ago
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: Egypt’s rail authority confirmed that a new batch of Russian railway cars has been shipped as part of a contract with the Russian Transmashholding Company to provide 1,300 carriages.
The batch includes 35 carriages on board two ships that are expected to dock at Alexandria before the end of August.
With the arrival of this batch, the number of Russian railway cars that have reached the Egyptian Railway Authority has increased to 68, including the 33 that arrived in two batches weeks ago and are now operating.
The new batch includes regular, dynamic-ventilated cars that will operate on main railways, named “improved second class.”
According to plans, the batch is expected to enter service immediately after arrival and will form from three to four trains.
Mohamed Kamal, an Egyptian transport expert, said that with the arrival of the new batch of Russian railway cars in Egypt, the number of Russian trains operating on the lower and upper Egypt lines will increase to seven.
He explained that the plan is to receive new batches of 35 Russian cars every month, and to be in possession of over 240 new Russian railway carriages by the end of the year.
Kamal added that the cost of the 1,300 vehicles contracted with Russia is more than €1 billion ($1.2 billion) and is financed in the form of a soft loan in collaboration with the Russian Exim Bank. The Russian cars will operate on main lines only.
The agreement with the Russian-Hungarian alliance led by the Transmashholding Company includes the supply of the 1,300 vehicles.
The contract includes the manufacture and supply of 800 air-conditioned vehicles, including 500 air-conditioned third class carriages, which is a new service that is offered to passengers for the first time in the history of the Egyptian railways. The contract also includes 180 second-class air conditioned cars, 90 first-class air-conditioned cars and 30 air-conditioned buffet trolleys.
The rail authority began operating the first three Russian trains to join the fleet just before Eid Al-Adha, after President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi assigned them to transport passengers during the holidays.
The railway commissioned the trains to work on lines between Cairo to Alexandria as well as from Cairo to Aswan. The Russian train now operates alongside a fleet of Spanish, French, Romanian, German and Egyptian trains.

Topics: Egypt Russia Railways

Related

Special
Middle-East
Egyptian rail on track as first Russian trains arrive

Search stepped up after Egyptian ferry sinking

Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

Search stepped up after Egyptian ferry sinking

Updated 1 min 14 sec ago
Mohammed Al-Shamaa

CAIRO: Four people returning from a wedding are believed to have drowned after a ferry sank in a canal in Egypt’s northern El-Beheira governorate on Thursday.

Families of the victims gathered at the scene, outside the village of Dimishli, after rescue teams found the body of one of the passengers.

Three passengers were rescued from the canal and taken to Menoufia General Hospital.

Rescue teams identified one of the victims as Muhammad Abdullah Al-Sarsi, 27, whose body was found about 4 km away.

The Egyptian Public Prosecution ordered an investigation into the sinking as well as a report on the condition of the ferry.

Maj. Gen. Hisham Amna, El-Beheira’s governor, visited the scene and confirmed there were seven passengers on board.

The three still missing are Muhammad Abdullah Abdul Qadir, Ahmed Abdel Fattah Shendi and Mahmoud Hamdi Shendi.

The governor said that he directed security and rescue teams to the site to provide support.

Amna announced 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($628) of aid to families of the victims, and said efforts would be stepped up to recover the bodies.

MP Mahmoud Saad claimed the ferry sank because it was overloaded.

Equipment on board included cookware, which added to the already heavy load.

Saad said that a review of ferry control and maintenance is needed urgently.

The MP said he will submit a statement on the circumstances of the accident and demand action.

“There must be a ferry supervisor who does checks before it sets off. There also needs to be nearby river rescue points, periodic maintenance, worker training and a work permit requirement,” he said.

“This is not the first ferry accident and we have repeatedly talked about the need for tighter control. We need regular ferry inspections,” he added.

Ahmed Ismail, an eyewitness, told Arab News that the ferry passengers were returning from a wedding. The wedding cook and his assistants were among those on the vessel.

Latest updates

Barcelona look for a Hollywood ending from Messi in Champions League showdown
Search stepped up after Egyptian ferry sinking
Yemeni president in US for annual medical checkup
Upgrade on track as Russian trains join Egypt rail fleet
European battery makers power up for green recovery

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.