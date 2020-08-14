You are here

Notorious Abu Sayyaf leader arrested in Davao

Long wanted by the Philippine military, Abu Sayyaf leader Anduljihad Indang Susukan has been arrested in Davao city on Thursday. (Files/AFP)
Updated 14 August 2020
Ellie Aben

  • Susukan was wanted in connection with numerous kidnappings and terrorist attacks
MANILA: The Philippine authorities announced late Thursday that Anduljihad Indang Susukan, a leader in the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), is now in police custody. Susukan had reportedly been seen earlier in the day in President Rodrigo Duterte’s home city of Davao.
Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief Gen. Archie Gamboa said in a statement that Susukan was turned over to the local police at the residence of Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) chair Nur Misuari in Yñigue Subdivision, Maa, Davao City.
“We thank chairman Nur Misuari for facilitating the negotiation between the PNP, headed by Police Col. Kirby John Kraft, the Davao City director and (Susukan),” said Gamboa.
Upon learning of Susukan’s presence in the city, the PNP informed Davao’s mayor, Inday Sara Duterte, “who assured us of her full cooperation and assistance to ensure the peaceful handover and orderly transfer of custody to proper authorities,” Gamboa said.
Susukan has been arrested in connection with 23 murders, five kidnappings and illegal detentions, and six frustrated homicides. He is a member of the ASG faction led by Hadjan Sawadjaan, whom the US  has identified as the acting leader of Daesh in the Philippines.
The PNP said Susukan will undergo a medical examination at Camp Quintin Merecido Hospital before being transferred to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) General Headquarters in Camp Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo, Quezon City.
The military is investigating reports that Susukan had surrendered to Misuari in Jolo in the first week of August, according to AFP Western Mindanao Command (Westmincom) spokesman Maj. Arvin Encinas.
“We’re still verifying the information,” Encinas told Arab News. “Considering he did not surrender to government authorities, we still consider him an enemy. And even if he did surrender to Misuari, that does not give him amnesty. He is still liable for all his crimes.”
Citing intelligence sources, reports claimed Misuari had brought Susukan to Davao City for medical treatment, specifically to have him fitted with a prosthetic replacement for his left arm, which he lost last year during a shootout with government forces. According to Encinas, however, Susukan “was still in Jolo.”
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, meanwhile, told reporters there was no official confirmation of the ASG leader’s alleged presence in Davao City.
“I already talked to the commander of Eastern Mindanao Command. He was also unaware of why Misuari and Susukan (were) together in Davao City. Susukan is wanted by the military,” Lorenzana said. “I’m still awaiting the official report.”
Misuari, meanwhile, is expected to meet with President Duterte in the next few days. MNLF spokespeople were not available for comment at the time of writing.
Susukan is also wanted in Malaysia for involvement in cross-border crimes in the waters off the Malaysian state of Sabah on the northeast coast of Borneo. He has been charged with the murder of Malaysian national Bernard Then Ted Fen, who was kidnapped by ASG gunmen at a restaurant in Sabah in May 2015.

 

Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure

Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
AP

Belarus authorities free detainees amid protesters’ pressure

  • Around midnight, scores of detainees were seen walking out of one of Minsk’s jails
  • The releases came hours after Belarus’ top law enforcement official apologized on state television for the indiscriminate use of force by police
Updated 5 min 42 sec ago
AP

MINSK, Belarus: Belarusian authorities have released dozens of people detained amid demonstrations contesting the results of the presidential election, in an attempt to assuage public anger against a brutal crackdown on peaceful protests.
Around midnight, scores of detainees were seen walking out of one of Minsk’s jails. In the early morning, volunteers also saw at least 119 detainees being released in the сity of Zhodino just northeast of the Belarusian capital. Ambulances arrived to carry those who apparently were unable to walk on their own.
The releases came hours after Belarus’ top law enforcement official apologized on state television for the indiscriminate use of force by police. “I take responsibility for what they say was violence against those people, who happened to be nearby and failed to back off quickly enough,” Interior Minister Yuri Karayev said late Thursday.
The apologies and the release of detainees follow five days of massive protests, in which crowds of demonstrators swarmed the streets to contest the vote results and demand an end to the 26-year rule of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko. On Thursday, thousands of workers rallied outside industrial plants to denounce the police crackdown and push for a recount of Sunday’s vote.
Nearly 7,000 people have been detained and hundreds injured in the clampdown on demonstrators protesting the official results that said Lukashenko won 80% of the vote and his top opposition challenger only 10%. Police have broken up protests with stun grenades, tear gas, rubber bullets and severe beatings.
On Thursday, hundreds of women formed long “lines of solidarity” in several areas of the capital, Minsk. Many were dressed in white and carried flowers and portraits of detained loved ones.
The human chains grew throughout the day, filling Minsk’s main central squares and avenues and spreading to numerous other cities as motorists honked in support. In Minsk and several other cities, thousands of factory workers also rallied against the police violence, raising the prospect of strikes in a new challenge to the government. Protesters were shouting “Go away!” to demand Lukashenko’s resignation.
Amid growing public dismay, dozens of military and police veterans posted videos in which they dumped their uniforms and insignia in the trash. Several popular anchors at Belarus’ state TV stations have quit.
The demonstrations have spread even though the protest lacks leaders. The top opposition challenger in the vote, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, suddenly emerged Tuesday in neighboring Lithuania and called on her supporters to stop protests in a video that her associates said was recorded under pressure from law enforcement officials before she left. The 37-year-old former teacher had joined the race to replace her husband, an opposition blogger, who has been jailed since May.
The massive protests against election results and police brutality have been an unprecedented challenge to Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994 and earned the nickname of “Europe’s last dictator” for his relentless crackdown on dissent. The scope and ferocity of the police clampdown were remarkable even for Lukashenko’s iron-fisted rule, triggering widespread anger.
After dismissing protesters as mostly ex-convicts and unemployed, the authoritarian leader kept silent Thursday as the demonstrations spread quickly. Some reports said he was preparing an address to the nation.
A protester died Monday in Minsk when, according to the Interior Ministry, an explosive device he tried to throw at police blew up in his hand. Media reports challenged the ministry’s claim, alleging that he was killed by police. The place where he died quickly turned into a pilgrimage site, with hundreds of people, including European ambassadors, laying flowers there.
The authorities said that a detainee died in the southeastern city of Gomel, but the circumstances of his death weren’t immediately clear.
The brutal suppression of protests drew harsh criticism in the West.
European Union foreign ministers are set to meet Friday to discuss a response, and German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the 27-nation bloc would “increase the pressure” on Belarus.

