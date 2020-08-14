You are here

  • Home
  • HIGHLIGHTS from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai

HIGHLIGHTS from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai

‘New Waves’ opens September 19. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vn52g

Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

HIGHLIGHTS from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai

  • Here are some highlights from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai which opens September 19
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

‘Sleeping Manhattan’ (1962)

This show, subtitled “Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives,” was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It traces the career of Melehi, billed as “a major figure of postcolonial Moroccan art and of transnational modernism.”

‘Untitled’ (1975)

The exhibition contains work from Melehi’s documentary photography, murals from the Asilah Festival, and highlights from his graphic design studio SHOOF, as well as exploring “Melehi’s in-depth engagement with Afro-Berber art and craft through the collection of Bert Flint, from which he drew artistic inspiration.”

‘Vertical’ (1960)

The Casablanca Art School of which Melehi was a member, the gallery says, “challenged convention and collaborated to produce radical forms of pedagogy and exhibition making, bringing the artist from the studio into the streets and public squares.” In that spirit, the show extends into The Yard in Alserkal Avenue, outside the gallery.

Topics: New Waves Concrete

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid stars in new fashion campaign 

Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid stars in new fashion campaign 

Updated 12 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Supermodel Bella Hadid has just landed herself a new fashion campaign.

The 23-year-old, who is of Dutch and Palestinian descent, starred in the Italian luxury brand Bulgari’s latest campaign, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell.

For this capsule collection, entitled “Serpenti Through the Eyes of Ambush,” the fashion house partnered with Korean-American designer Yoon Ahn, who is the creative director of the Tokyo-based label Ambush, for limited-edition handbags and accessories.

Ahn also reinterpreted Bulgari’s iconic snake. 

According to Forbes magazine, Ahn said: “For this capsule collection, I wanted to express the bold and contemporary character of Serpenti. Snakes are wondrous and fascinating creatures of nature but with Bvlgari they also became a symbol of glamour in constant evolution. Natural beauty meets human creation, all guided by a contemporary aesthetic.”

The collaboration is inspired by the Tree Python of Southeast Asia, a serpent species known for its eye-catching colors. 

Hadid took to Instagram on Thursday to share images of the shoot, in which she was seen wearing the three new handbags: the multi-wearable Serpenti shoulder bag with large metallic details, the bright-colored Serpenti belt bag, and the heart-shaped Serpenti Minaudière.  

“Feel lucky to know, let alone work with these visionaries .. You are all blessings to me and I couldn’t have dreamt up a better group of artists,” wrote the catwalk star to her 32.2 million followers. 

The collaboration also comprises credit card holders, the iconic Serpenti bracelet and a coin case. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Holding unconventional glamour close to her heart. @jujujuxiaowen embraces the reimagined world of Bvlgari’s Serpenti, transformed by the @ambush_official x Bvlgari collaboration. The Serpenti Minaudière is an unforgettable moment in the Serpenti Through the Eyes of @yoon_ambush collection, combining the intriguing curves of the snake with the classic silhouette of the heart. Photographed by groundbreaking image maker @tylersphotos, with styling by @mr_carlos_nazario. Pre-order the collection exclusively on bulgari.com. Link in bio. . Shot @industriasuperstudio Hair @jawaraw MUA @susiesobol_makeup . . #Bvlgari #BvlgariAccessories #Ambush #Serpenti #AMBUSHXBVLGARI n

A post shared by BVLGARI (@bulgari) on

In addition to Hadid, the campaign also features models Xiao Wen from China and Elle Rosa from Brazil. 

Topics: Bella Hadid Bulgari

Latest updates

HIGHLIGHTS from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai
Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid stars in new fashion campaign 
Emirates launches airbridge between Dubai, Lebanon emergency relief 
Dubai’s Alserkal Avenue raises funds for Lebanon
Yemeni government, STC discuss coalition under Riyadh Agreement

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.