HIGHLIGHTS from ‘New Waves’ in Concrete, Dubai

‘Sleeping Manhattan’ (1962)
This show, subtitled “Mohamed Melehi and the Casablanca Art School Archives,” was originally scheduled for March, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It traces the career of Melehi, billed as “a major figure of postcolonial Moroccan art and of transnational modernism.”
‘Untitled’ (1975)
The exhibition contains work from Melehi’s documentary photography, murals from the Asilah Festival, and highlights from his graphic design studio SHOOF, as well as exploring “Melehi’s in-depth engagement with Afro-Berber art and craft through the collection of Bert Flint, from which he drew artistic inspiration.”
‘Vertical’ (1960)
The Casablanca Art School of which Melehi was a member, the gallery says, “challenged convention and collaborated to produce radical forms of pedagogy and exhibition making, bringing the artist from the studio into the streets and public squares.” In that spirit, the show extends into The Yard in Alserkal Avenue, outside the gallery.