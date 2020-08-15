Russia reports more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW: Russia reported 5,061 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday, bringing its nationwide tally to 917,884, the fourth highest caseload in the world.
Russia’s coronavirus crisis response center said 119 people had also died over the last 24 hours, pushing its official death toll to 15,617. It added that 729,411 people have recovered.
