You are here

  • Home
  • Seoul tightens restrictions after spike linked to churches

Seoul tightens restrictions after spike linked to churches

Christians observing health protocol attend a service at the Yoido Full Gospel Church in Seoul on Sunday, as South Korea has reported 279 new coronavirus cases. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mb27t

Updated 18 sec ago
Jeff Sung

Seoul tightens restrictions after spike linked to churches

  • President criticizes ‘senseless act’ hampering COVID-19 fight
Updated 18 sec ago
Jeff Sung

SEOUL: South Korea on Sunday tightened coronavirus restrictions following the highest single-day spike in cases across the country since March, with a majority traced to public gatherings at churches, schools and restaurants.   

Churches in the capital area continue to be major infection clusters. Worshippers have been blamed for not sticking to anti-virus measures after several of them were seen without face masks, singing hymns in close proximity, and sharing meals.  

“It is a very senseless act that hampers efforts of containing the spread of the coronavirus,” President Moon Jae-in said on Sunday in a Facebook message. “It is a clear challenge to the national disease control and prevention system.” He announced that the government would take “very stern and strong measures,” resorting to compulsory steps if needed.

More than 279 cases have been reported across the country in the past 24 hours, adding to the national caseload of 15,318 infections, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).  

The number was the highest since March 8, when the country’s tally stood at 367. Of the 279 new cases, 267 were local transmissions and the highest since early March.   

The surge was reported a day after the government reimposed stricter social distancing measures in Seoul and its surrounding province on Saturday to curb the spread of the outbreak.

Under the level two measures, indoor public gatherings are limited to 50 people and outdoor events to 100, while the public can no longer attend sporting events and government-run public facilities are being closed.  

“The spread of coronavirus is very serious for Seoul and Gyeonggi Province as the confirmed cases almost doubled in a day,” Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun said in a televised address on Saturday. “We put a priority on stopping the virus from spreading further in the capital area.”

Tens of thousands of demonstrators, led by a Christian sect and conservative groups, took to the streets on Saturday in protest against the president’s left-leaning policies.

Health authorities, however, are worried about the second wave of infections.

“We see signs that cases without symptoms or with mild symptoms, undetected for some time, may have been silently spreading in the local community, leading to outbreaks linked to churches, door-to-door sales, workplaces, markets and schools,” Kwon Jun-wook, KCDC’s deputy director, told reporters on Thursday.  

The government accused pastor Jun Kwang-hoon, who led the demonstration, of breaking a ban on rallies and obstructing investigations into the country’s biggest outbreak in five months.  

According to the KCDC, infections tied to Jun’s Sarang Jeil Church in northern Seoul swelled to 249 as of Sunday, while cases linked to a church in Gyeonggi Province increased to 126.

Besides churches, several clusters in the past week were found at restaurants, cafes and traditional markets where an unspecified number of individuals had gathered.   

Experts said the government’s move was a step in the right direction.

Prof. Eom Joong-shik, of the Infectious Diseases Department at Gachon University Medical Center in Incheon, called for more stringent restrictions to curb the spread of the virus.  

“For the past (few) months we saw the number of COVID-19 cases decrease, but the ‘silent period’ could be the most dangerous time,” he told Arab News. “People have been relieved of their alertness, joining gatherings and events, so we don’t know when and where the so-called silent transmission occurs.”  

Ki Mo-ran, a professor at the National Cancer Center, added that the government should be “more proactive” in testing for the virus.  

“What I’m concerned about is that many of the new patients are the elderly (and) belonging to churches, as the elderly are more vulnerable to the virus,” she said. “In this regard, the government should expand its testing scope to detect and curb the virus spread.”

Topics: churches South Korea Coronvirus

Related

World
South Korea sect leader arrested over coronavirus outbreak
Sport
South Korean officials vow to look into triathlete’s abuse claims

Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’

Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’

  • Koofi says her work will continue despite ‘cowardly’ attack
Updated 6 min 33 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: An Afghan women’s rights advocate and negotiator who was wounded in an attack on Friday said she will persevere despite the assassination attempt, and continue her work in the war-ravaged country.

“The attackers thought that I was dead. Their mission was complete and they decided to flee. I think that those who conducted the attack were spoilers of the peace process, since I have no personal enmity with anyone,” Fawzia Koofi told Arab News from her hospital bed in her first interview with a foreign media outlet since the attack.

The assassination attempt started when an armed group in a car tried to block her vehicle from the front before a gunman opened fire from a second car behind her.

“One bullet hit my shoulder. I bowed my head down towards the front part of the seat and remained there. Another bullet struck one part of the vehicle and the driver sped up and went off road,” Koofi, 45, who was accompanied by guards in another vehicle, added.

The attempted murder drew stern condemnation from local and foreign leaders, including from US special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad, who described it as a “cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay the Afghan peace process,” which he has been trying to initiate.

The attack took place late on Friday in an area of Kalakan to the north of Kabul, which was, until recently, considered safe.

Koofi, who twice served as a lawmaker since the Taliban’s ouster in 2001, said she regained consciousness after being moved to a hospital in Kabul, where medical staff removed the bullet. She is being treated for her injuries.

“One of my daughters was with me in the back seat of the vehicle when the attack happened, but she is fine,” Koofi said. The activist was returning from a funeral ceremony in Parwan to the north of Kabul. She added that halfway through the journey she chose to move to another vehicle instead of the armored car she usually travels in.

“I feel suffocated in armored vehicles and I asked the guards to sit in it and follow me after I sat in my other car,” she said.

And while she does not know who her attackers were, an initial assessment by security officials suggested “Daesh could be behind it.”

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Aryan told Arab News that authorities have yet to identify the attackers and their motive, even as the Taliban distanced themselves from the attack.

Koofi is among a small group of women who are part of a negotiating team tasked with the intra-Afghan peace talks with the Taliban in the coming days.

Although a Taliban critic in the past, Koofi was among politicians who held a rare meeting with several Taliban leaders in Russia in 2019.

“This attack will have no impact of any sort on my efforts for the peace process, and for working and defending the rights of women in Afghanistan. The more they try to silence the voice of women, the more women here will get organized and become united,” she said.

“I have not harmed anyone in this country and working for the peace process is a hard task, but I will work for peace and stability in my country despite this cowardly attack,” she added.

In recent months, there have been a series of deadly attacks against women working for Afghan security organs, both in Kabul and other parts of Afghanistan. Shaharzad Akbar, chief of the country’s Independent Human Rights Commission, tweeted on Sunday that the attack was part of a “worrying pattern of targeted attacks that can negatively impact confidence in the peace process.”

Koofi said she did not know when she will leave hospital or when negotiations would begin with the Taliban.

However, the government-appointed team of negotiators is set to start long-awaited peace negotiations with militants once Taliban prisoners held by Kabul are released.

The US, which struck a deal with the Taliban in late February in Qatar, has been trying to broker the peace talks and end more than 18 years of war after signing a troop withdrawal deal with the militant group.

Many have voiced concerns about the protection of women’s rights throughout the process.

Topics: Fawzia Koofi Afghanistan Afghan women

Related

Special
World
Kabul begins freeing Taliban
World
Airstrikes in Afghanistan kill 45 civilians and Taliban members -officials

Latest updates

Israel renews assaults on Gaza, shuts fishing zone
Seoul tightens restrictions after spike linked to churches
Attempted murder of Afghan woman negotiator work of ‘peace spoilers’
Fears of new bloodbath in Idlib as Assad troops go on the offensive
Netanyahu says UAE deal signals end to ‘land for peace’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.