You are here

  • Home
  • GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

Opinion

Alistair Burt

Base set by UAE-Israel deal must be built upon

Read article

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

1 / 2
GCC Secretary-General  Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf
2 / 2
United Arab Emirates and Israeli flags adorn the Peace Bridge in Netanya, Israel, on Aug. 16, 2020. The UAE flags were displayed to celebrate last week's announcement that Israel and the UAE have agreed to establish full diplomatic relations. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jc2gp

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

GCC secretary-general denounces Iran’s ‘threats’ against UAE

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: The secretary-general of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) on Sunday denounced “threats” made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and other officials against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) over its peace agreement with Israel.

In a statement, Secretary-General  Nayef Falah M. Al-Hajraf said the GCC stands in solidarity with UAE against any threats to its security or sovereignty.

"Iran must adhere to the UN Charter and refrain from interfering in the domestic affairs of other nations," the statement said.

Iran on Saturday issued an explicit threat to launch an attack against the UAE, with Rouhani saying the UAE made a “huge mistake” in reaching the deal with Israel. 

A front-page editorial by Iran's hard-line daily Kayhan, whose editor in chief is appointed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, warned: “The UAE’s great betrayal of the Palestinian people … will turn this small, rich country, which is heavily dependent on security, into a legitimate and easy target.”

Analysts said the new threat must be taken seriously considering that Iran has already targeted Saudi civilians with missiles launched by its proxy forces in Iraq and Yemen.

Earlier Sunday, the UAE summoned the Chargé d’Affairs at the Iranian embassy in Abu Dhabi to explain the threats.

The UAE is a member of the GCC, which includes Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman and Qatar.

The landmark agreement, brokered by US President Donald Trump and made known on Aug. 13, was meant to advance peace in the Middle East region, according to a joint statement by the parties concerned.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Israel was obliged to suspend plans to annex parts of the occupied West Bank as the two nations work on full normalization of diplomatic relations.

Ali Abdullah Al-Ahmed, the Emirati ambassador to France, explained that the deal was just a start but, but the return of the two-state solution — which Israel had previously junked — to the negotiating table was already undoubtedly an accomplishment. 

The UAE's GCC allies had expressed support to the agreement to normalize ties with Israel and said they hope it would contribute to peace in the region.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi also highlighted the deal, saying it would halt Israeli annexation of Palestinian land.

Various countries, notably China, France, and Britain, also welcomed the deal and hoped it could lead to wider peace in the Middle East.

Topics: GCC UAE-Israel relations

Related

Update
Middle-East
UAE summons Iranian Chargé d’Affairs over Rouhani’s Israel deal threats
Update
Middle-East
UAE-Israel phone lines open after accord to normalize relations

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says

Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says

  • Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon should be locked down for two weeks after a spike in COVID-19 infections, the caretaker government’s health minister was quoted as saying on Monday.
“We declare today a state of general alert and we need a brave decision to close (the country) for two weeks,” Hamad Hassan told Voice of Lebanon radio.
Lebanon registered a record 439 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours on Sunday.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Lebanon alone must decide its own future, says Iran foreign minister
Middle-East
Lebanon’s death toll increases, historic buildings endangered

Latest updates

Christie’s launches charity auction to support Beirut art scene
New Zealand’s Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up
UAE’s Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon-neutral airport in the Gulf
Lebanon needs two-week lockdown after COVID-19 spike, health minister says
Elizabeth Debicki to play Princess Diana on ‘The Crown’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.