You are here

  • Home
  • UAE’s Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon-neutral airport in the Gulf

UAE’s Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon-neutral airport in the Gulf

The airport has previously committed to sustainable operations that ensure minimal impact on the environment. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/n7ejf

Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

UAE’s Sharjah Airport becomes first carbon-neutral airport in the Gulf

  • The Level 3+ Neutrality accreditation was given to the airport for recording zero net carbon dioxide emission over a full year
Updated 17 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Sharjah Airport has been named as the first-carbon neutral airport in the Gulf by the Airports Council International (ACI), for its record low carbon emissions in the past year, state news agency WAM has reported on Sunday.

The Level 3+ Neutrality accreditation was given to the airport for recording zero net carbon dioxide emission over a full year.

The airport has previously committed to sustainable operations that ensure minimal impact on the environment through reducing carbon footprint and energy consumption.

It has adopted many green initiatives and programs, according to Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, in line with a country-wide environmental agenda.

The airport will be formally presented with the Level 3+ award at the Airport Carbon Accreditation Certification Presentation ceremony at the next ACI Asia-Pacific Regional Assembly, Conference and Exhibition.

The Airport Carbon Accreditation programme by ACI is the only independent, institutionally endorsed carbon standard for airports that recognizes efforts made to manage and reduce their carbon dioxide emissions.

Topics: Sharjah Airport

Related

Corporate News
Sharjah ranks No.1 in ‘high-growth ecosystems’
Business & Economy
Sharjah starts marketing 30-year bonds

Egypt’s unemployment rate rises due to coronavirus

Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

Egypt’s unemployment rate rises due to coronavirus

  • Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020
Updated 17 August 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s unemployment rate rose to 9.6 percent in the second quarter of 2020 compared with 7.5 percent a year earlier, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the statistics agency CAPMAS said on Monday.
The rate had stood at 7.7 percent in the January to March quarter.

Topics: Egypt Coronavirus

Related

World
New Zealand’s Ardern postpones election as coronavirus flares up
World
India’s coronavirus death toll surpasses 50,000

Latest updates

Snapchat launches Spectacles 3 in Saudi Arabia
Israel’s president invites UAE's de facto ruler to Jerusalem
UK still believes an EU deal possible in September
Putin, Erdogan discuss conflicts in Libya, Syria in phone call
Entrepreneur Huda Kattan on opening a business in Middle East 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.