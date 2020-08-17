Saudi Arabia records decline in virus-related deaths

JEDDAH: The number of daily fatalities decreased for the first time in weeks to below 30, with the Kingdom recording 28 new coronavirus-related deaths, according to the Ministry of Health.

The national coronavirus death toll is 3,436. Saudi Arabia recorded a further 1,372 coronavirus cases on Monday, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 299,914.

There are currently 28,093 active cases, 1,758 of which are in critical care units. The country also reported 1,432 recoveries, raising the total number to 268,385.

More than 4.3 million polymerase chain reaction tests have been carried out to date in order to detect infections in their early stages. Of these, 55,613 were carried out in the past 24 hours.

Also on Monday, Saudi Health Minister Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah inaugurated mobile blood bank units to reach donors and promote a culture of blood donation, as well as increase the number of voluntary and regulated blood donations.

The ministry said that the 24 mobile units, equipped with up-to-date technology that met international specifications, would be provided for each central blood bank in the Kingdom.

The first 10 banks will be distributed among various health districts, while the other 14 will be imported in the coming months and distributed to central blood banks in the Kingdom’s regions.

There are currently 221 blood banks in Saudi Arabia, including 24 central ones. There are 105 branch blood banks and 83 blood transfusion centers.