Fintech industry is growing in Saudi Arabia, says report

Photo/Twitter
Updated 17 August 2020
Hebshi Al-Shammari

  • Fintech Saudi has continued to support the development of the fintech industry through initiatives such as the Fintech Ecosystem Directory and the Fintech Jobs Portal to support fintech companies
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Fintech Saudi has said it is seeing the emergence of a growing industry in the Kingdom, as the sector continues to accelerate and expand across the globe.

A number of key developments have taken place to support the growth of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia based on the latest Fintech Saudi annual report.

The developments include the launch of Apple Pay, the establishment of Saudi Payments and the continued issuance of regulatory testing licenses and regulations by the Saudi Arabia Monetary Authority (SAMA) and the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to support fintech activities.

Last year and this year were a pivotal period for the fintech industry in the Kingdom, according to Fintech Saudi director Nejoud Almulaik.

“Despite the challenges of COVID-19, we have seen progress in regulations, infrastructure and an increasing number of investment rounds in fintech companies, which have built a solid foundation to support the emergence of a growing fintech industry in Saudi Arabia that will contribute in a meaningful way to Vision 2030.”

There have also been major initiatives within the community, including the National Commercial Bank (NCB) / Monsha’at fintech accelerator program and the launch of Riyad Bank’s fintech fund.

“Six out of 38 startups in our tech portfolio companies are fintech,” founding partner of Vision Ventures Haitham Bu-Aisha told Arab News. “Five years back it was a dream to implement any business with financial instruments for entities other or smaller than banks of financial institutions. With the help and support of SAMA and CMA with their sandboxing initiatives we could see more than 100 startups officially operating before the end of 2020.”

He said banks had been reluctant to dive into this arena and it was a taboo to tap into this type of venture. “Today, a handful of Saudi banks are leading several fintech initiatives and funding rounds. It’s very obvious how much impact fintech has had on the e-commerce industry in the region due to the spread of payment options. Micro-investing and funding is also accelerating due to the ease of reach by new fintech startups. It’s going to be a very bright future for the new generation I bet,” he added.

Fintech Saudi has continued to support the development of the fintech industry through initiatives such as the Fintech Ecosystem Directory and the Fintech Jobs Portal to support fintech companies, the Fintech Regulatory Assessment Tool to provide greater regulation clarity, and the Fintech Data & Research Initiative to support data-driven innovation in fintech.

The number of operating fintechs has increased three-fold in a year, from 20 in 2019 to 60 this year, with more than 100 startups at idea or pre-commercial stage.

There has also been an increase in fundraising deals completed in Saudi fintechs for the year to date, with the total investment amount already surpassing 2019 levels. This is building up to a fintech market in Saudi Arabia that, according to Statista, is expected to reach transaction values of more than $33 billion by 2023.

Fintech Saudi is an initiative launched by SAMA, in partnership with the CMA, to support the development of the fintech industry in Saudi Arabia.

 

Topics: Fintech Saudi

Turks turn toward foreign currency deposits amid uncertainty

Arab News

  • Cash and gold deposits in the country’s banks reach highest levels in years
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continues to lose value against the US dollar, pushing people to place their foreign currency deposits in banks as a precaution, in a sign of mistrust in economic indicators.

The amount of foreign currency deposits in Turkish banks belonging to Turkish residents has reached $248.6 billion, according to official data  — the highest level in years.

Data revealed that in the period between July 10 and Aug. 7, the amount of foreign currency and gold assets in the banking system increased $18.2 billion.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, have withdrawn nearly $1.5 billion in assets from Turkey.

In the meantime, Turkish public banks have started applying a 0.2 to 0.5 percent commission on buying and selling foreign currencies, to discourage the increased amount of circulating cash and to decrease record exchange rates the lira recently witnessed.

But this hasn’t persuaded people to leave their foreign currency savings in banks for relative security.

“The degree of dollarization in the economy has accelerated, which is pushing the lira lower due to the rising foreign currency demand,” Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, told Arab News.

According to Markov, as long as the Central Bank of Turkey can provide dollars or other foreign currencies to refinance to the banking system, Turkish banks shouldn’t face too many problems.

“The problem is further lira depreciation, which is inflationary and leads to a wider current account deficit in the short term, which can precipitate a balance of payments crisis,” he said.

Experts have long urged the Turkish government for an emergency rate hike. But the government claims the lira’s competitiveness is more important than the exchange rate, and has kept spending foreign currency reserves to keep the forex rate almost fixed.

When asked in a TV interview on Aug. 12 if people should be concerned about the rise of the dollar and whether life would become much more expensive in Turkey, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asked his interviewer Ahmet Hakan whether he was paid in dollars.

“The goal of the cash commissions is to discourage the lira conversion into foreign currency, to reduce the downward pressure on the lira, and also to curb the informal and nondeclared transactions. Cash commissions for foreign currency transactions are quite common globally, and especially in emerging market countries,” Markov said.

Amid the coronavirus disease pandemic that has undermined global economic activity, Turkey posted a budget deficit for a sixth straight month, with a monthly fiscal gap of 29.7 billion lira ($4 billion) in July, bringing the deficit over the first seven months of this year to 139.1 billion lira. The debts of Turkish companies in foreign currency are also a cause for concern.

According to Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, applying commissions on foreign exchange reserves can either work, or could make people more worried about the safety of their foreign exchange deposits.

“It might make people think that more restrictions are imminent and encourage them to take deposits out of the banks,” he told Arab News.

This week, Erdogan is expected to chair a summit on the economy, attended by key officials including authorities from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and relevant government ministers.

Topics: Turkey Turkish lira

