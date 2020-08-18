You are here

  Ryanair cuts Sept-Oct capacity by 20% on weak bookings

Ryanair cuts Sept-Oct capacity by 20% on weak bookings

Increased travel restrictions amid the COVID-19 crisis have hit air traffic to Spain and France in recent weeks. (AFP)
Updated 18 August 2020
Reuters

  • Recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in European countries impacted business reservations, says the airline
Reuters

DUBLIN: Ryanair will reduce its flight capacity by a further 20 percent during September and October after a reimposition of some travel restrictions led to a notable weakness in forward bookings over the last 10 days, the Irish airline said on Monday.

Ryanair, which last month cut its passenger target to 60 million for the financial year to March 2021, from the 80 million it had forecast in May, said a recent upsurge of COVID-19 cases in some European countries had particularly impacted business bookings.

Ryanair shares, which had rallied in recent sessions to their highest since early June, fell 4.4 percent to €11.22.

The airline said cuts will be heavily focused on France, Spain Ireland and Sweden, and would mostly involve frequency reductions rather than route closures. It had increased flights to 60 percent of its normal schedule this month after resuming services in July.

Europe’s biggest budget airline said last month it expected to run around 70 percent of last year’s schedule between October and March.

Increased travel restrictions have hit air traffic to Spain and France in recent weeks, while Ireland only allows unencumbered travel to 10 European countries, a policy Ryanair criticized again as “uniquely restrictive” on Monday.

Ryanair said impacted passengers will be advised of their options. 

Separately, British airline easyJet confirmed on Monday it would close three of its bases in the United Kingdom resulting in the loss of up to 670 jobs.

EasyJet said in May that it would need to axe 4,500 jobs across Europe to prepare for a smaller travel market due to the pandemic, and is starting that contraction by closing bases at London Stansted, London Southend and Newcastle airports.

The outlook for airlines darkened last week after France joined Spain on Britain’s quarantine list, deterring travel to the two most popular destinations for Britons and dashing hopes for an August recovery.

Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, blamed “the unprecedented impact of the pandemic and related travel restrictions” for the base closures and said in a statement that Britain’s quarantine measures were affecting demand.

Up to 670 pilots and crew work at the three bases and many of those will lose their jobs. They will make up some of the 1,900 jobs in Britain that easyJet flagged in May would go as part of the 4,500 European total.

Topics: Ryanair COVID-19

Turks turn toward foreign currency deposits amid uncertainty

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

  • Cash and gold deposits in the country’s banks reach highest levels in years
Arab News

ANKARA: The Turkish lira continues to lose value against the US dollar, pushing people to place their foreign currency deposits in banks as a precaution, in a sign of mistrust in economic indicators.

The amount of foreign currency deposits in Turkish banks belonging to Turkish residents has reached $248.6 billion, according to official data  — the highest level in years.

Data revealed that in the period between July 10 and Aug. 7, the amount of foreign currency and gold assets in the banking system increased $18.2 billion.

Foreign investors, meanwhile, have withdrawn nearly $1.5 billion in assets from Turkey.

In the meantime, Turkish public banks have started applying a 0.2 to 0.5 percent commission on buying and selling foreign currencies, to discourage the increased amount of circulating cash and to decrease record exchange rates the lira recently witnessed.

But this hasn’t persuaded people to leave their foreign currency savings in banks for relative security.

“The degree of dollarization in the economy has accelerated, which is pushing the lira lower due to the rising foreign currency demand,” Nikolay Markov, senior economist at Pictet Asset Management, told Arab News.

According to Markov, as long as the Central Bank of Turkey can provide dollars or other foreign currencies to refinance to the banking system, Turkish banks shouldn’t face too many problems.

“The problem is further lira depreciation, which is inflationary and leads to a wider current account deficit in the short term, which can precipitate a balance of payments crisis,” he said.

Experts have long urged the Turkish government for an emergency rate hike. But the government claims the lira’s competitiveness is more important than the exchange rate, and has kept spending foreign currency reserves to keep the forex rate almost fixed.

When asked in a TV interview on Aug. 12 if people should be concerned about the rise of the dollar and whether life would become much more expensive in Turkey, Treasury and Finance Minister Berat Albayrak, son-in-law of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, asked his interviewer Ahmet Hakan whether he was paid in dollars.

“The goal of the cash commissions is to discourage the lira conversion into foreign currency, to reduce the downward pressure on the lira, and also to curb the informal and nondeclared transactions. Cash commissions for foreign currency transactions are quite common globally, and especially in emerging market countries,” Markov said.

Amid the coronavirus disease pandemic that has undermined global economic activity, Turkey posted a budget deficit for a sixth straight month, with a monthly fiscal gap of 29.7 billion lira ($4 billion) in July, bringing the deficit over the first seven months of this year to 139.1 billion lira. The debts of Turkish companies in foreign currency are also a cause for concern.

According to Timothy Ash, a London-based senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, applying commissions on foreign exchange reserves can either work, or could make people more worried about the safety of their foreign exchange deposits.

“It might make people think that more restrictions are imminent and encourage them to take deposits out of the banks,” he told Arab News.

This week, Erdogan is expected to chair a summit on the economy, attended by key officials including authorities from the country’s sovereign wealth fund and relevant government ministers.

Topics: Turkey Turkish lira

