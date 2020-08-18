‘The Matrix’ actor Keanu Reeves supports victims of Beirut explosion  

DUBAI: Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has shown his solidarity to victims of the Beirut explosion this week.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old tuned into a live fundraiser stream on Instagram organized by Lebanese-American stand-up comedian Nemr Abou Nassar.

On Aug. 4, a massive explosion, near Beirut's port area, broke through the Lebanese capital city killing over 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 without a home.

The cause is close to the “The Matrix” star personally. Reeves was born in Beirut, though he spent much of his childhood in Canada.

Thirty-two celebrities and influencers took part in the live stream, some of which included Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty, Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Yemeni comedian Badr Saleh.

The session raised $57,000 for the Lebanese Red Cross.

Reeves is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for the Levant nation following the blast.

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Canadian singer The Weeknd and more have donated to various Lebanese charities in the wake of the tragic event.