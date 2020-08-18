You are here

  • Home
  • ‘The Matrix’ actor Keanu Reeves supports victims of Beirut explosion  

‘The Matrix’ actor Keanu Reeves supports victims of Beirut explosion  

The actor was born in Beirut. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/c3ymp

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

‘The Matrix’ actor Keanu Reeves supports victims of Beirut explosion  

Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has shown his solidarity to victims of the Beirut explosion this week.

On Sunday, the 55-year-old tuned into a live fundraiser stream on Instagram organized by Lebanese-American stand-up comedian Nemr Abou Nassar.

On Aug. 4, a massive explosion, near Beirut's port area, broke through the Lebanese capital city killing over 200 people, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 without a home.

The cause is close to the “The Matrix” star personally. Reeves was born in Beirut, though he spent much of his childhood in Canada. 

Thirty-two celebrities and influencers took part in the live stream, some of which included Lebanese-Australian model Jessica Kahawaty, Egyptian comedian Bassem Youssef, Lebanese actress Cynthia Samuel and Yemeni comedian Badr Saleh. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by NEMR (@nemrcomedy) on

The session raised $57,000 for the Lebanese Red Cross.

Reeves is among a long list of celebrities who have shown support for the Levant nation following the blast.

Part-Palestinian model Bella Hadid, American actor George Clooney and his wife, Lebanese-British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, Canadian singer The Weeknd and more have donated to various Lebanese charities in the wake of the tragic event.

 

Topics: keanu reeves Beirut explosion

Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    

Updated 18 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian rap crew BLTNM, who are based in Ramallah, starred in a new campaign for British luxury fashion house Burberry.

The group-of-three, who have been making waves in the music scene across the region since coming together in 2016, shared clips of the advert on the group’s Instagram page and YouTube channel this week. 

 

In the short videos, the artists, who go by the names Shabjdeed, Al-Nather and Shabmouri, were seen wearing the label’s distinctive TB monogram on basic white and black t-shirts, polos and a scarf.  

 

Italian designer and chief creative officer Riccardo Tisci has managed to revamp the 164-year-old label when he joined the fashion house in 2018. Tisci reimagined the iconic heritage house’s typeface, introducing the TB monogram and brought an edginess to its classic British style.

 

 

The campaign, shot in the desert, was curated by Ma3azaf, an Arabic web-magazine dedicated to contemporary Arabic music.

This is not the brand’s first collaboration with Palestinian talents. In February, Burberry released its spring 2020 campaign starring part-Palestinian sister duo Gigi and Bella Hadid.

 

Donning key pieces from the storied fashion house’s latest collections, the supermodels stunned in the brand’s signature trench coats, evening wear and accessories.

On the beauty front, the brand recently selected Dubai-based model Lana Albeik, who originally hails from Palestine and Syria, to take part in the latest Burberry Beauty campaign alongside British models Georgia Palmer and Joanna Halpin, and musician Suki Sou.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Filipino multidisciplinary artist, Nathaniel Alapide, turned Dubai’s desert into a giant monogram for Burberry’s 2020 summer campaign.

His velvet-like sand creation of the TB monogram was sandwiched between the city’s dunes.

 

 

Topics: BLTNM Burberry

Latest updates

ADNOC chief sees robust return of oil demand
Palestinian rap group BLTNM stars in Burberry’s new campaign    
Sudan, major rebel group sign deal to integrate rebels into army
5 reasons to add pecans to your diet
Israeli planes bomb Gaza as Egyptians seek to restore calm

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.