Emotions run low in predictable damsel-in-distress drama ‘Khuda Haafiz’

In this movie, the male lead is well-known martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal. Supplied
Updated 19 August 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: There have been numerous films about damsels in distress and valiant young men racing to rescue them often from the clutches of evil forces.

And Indian director Faruk Kabir’s Hindi-language drama on Disney+ Hotstar, “Khuda Haafiz,” weaves its story around the same theme.

However, in this movie the male lead, well-known martial arts expert Vidyut Jammwal, is cast in a role that gives him little scope to use his fists and legs in often orchestrated fights. At least, for most of the screen time he gets.




The Hindi-language drama premiered on Disney+ Hotstar. Supplied

The former hero of several “Commando” movies, Jammwal plays newlywed Sameer Chaudhary who is married to Nargis Rajput (Shivaleeka Oberoi) the daughter of a Hindu-Muslim couple chosen by his parents.

The loved-up couple settle in a small Indian city but when they lose their jobs as a result of the 2008 global recession they find themselves taking an assignment from a slimy agent to work in an Arab country, seemingly oblivious to the danger that lies ahead.

Chaudhary is uneasy when he finds out that his wife has to report for duty a few days before him and his fears are confirmed when no sooner does her plane land, she is whisked away from the airport by a gang operating a prostitution ring.

A frantic, but garbled call from Rajput to Chaudhary forces him to rush to the Arab country, where friendly Afghan taxi driver Usman (Annu Kapoor) lends a helping hand to trace his missing wife.

Help also comes from local police officers Faiz Abu Malik (Shiv Panditt) and Tameena Hamid (Aahana Kumra), and although the film’s twist comes at the end, it is fairly clear to see how the plot will pan out.

Kapoor is his usual brilliant self (as witnessed in “Vicky Donor” as a fertility doctor and “Jolly LLB 2” as a defense attorney) but some of the other acting performances are nothing to write home about.

Jammwal may be subdued, but he is wooden and cannot bring out the angst of a man whose new wife is lost and in serious danger. Oberoi does better but fails to help lift the film to an emotionally dramatic level.

“Khuda Haafiz” often seems contrived, and even Kapoor with his exceptionally moving performance can do precious little to take the plot away from its fixation with the hero.

Topics: Khuda Haafiz Bollywood film review

Supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio joins Zuhair Murad’s new initiative for Beirut

Updated 19 August 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: On Aug. 4, an explosion ripped through Beirut’s port area, killing over 150, injuring thousands and leaving 300,000 people homeless. Beirut’s fashion designers were also left reeling amid the devastation, with damaged or destroyed shops and studios.

Among the designers whose atelier was destroyed during the explosion was Zuhair Murad. The couturier not only lost his headquarters, but also 80% of his archives and all of his upcoming ready-to-wear and couture collections. 

“I cannot express my sadness,” he said to Vogue Magazine following the catastrophe. “Everything vanished in one minute. Thank God we did not lose anyone. But you can’t imagine the damage.”

In response to the humanitarian needs of the people of Beirut, who have lost everything during the tragedy, the Ras Baalbek-born designer launched a new charity initiative to raise funds for Offrejoie, a politically and religiously independent Lebanese NGO. 

Murad designed a shirt emblazoned with the text “Rise From the Ashes” on Represent, a platform where designers can represent a cause through t-shirts. 

All profits from the t-shirt, which retails for $25.99, will go to relief efforts.

“Join me in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much during this devastating tragedy,” wrote Murad on Instagram. “100% of the profits from this limited edition T-shirt will support the relief efforts of @offre.joie, who is currently on Lebanese ground responding to the humanitarian needs of the people of Beirut.”

A handful of celebrities and clients of the designer have already made sure to get their shirts, including Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio who posted a picture of herself wearing the design to her 10.2 million Instagram followers.

“Join me and my dear friend @zuhairmuradofficial in helping the people of Beirut who have lost so much in this devastating tragedy,” Ambrosio captioned the image.

Also sharing photographs of themselves modeling the shirt were American-Colombian actress Sofia Vergara and “Friends” star Courtney Cox.

Victoria’s Secret model Devon Windsor, who recently tied the knot wearing a Zuhair Murad wedding gown, also took part in the new charity campaign.

The Lebanese designer has dressed virtually every superstar one could think of, including Jennifer Lopez, Christina Aguilera, Kerry Washington and more who have all donned his glamorous gowns. Perhaps we'll see them rocking the charitable t-shirt next.

Topics: Alessandra Ambrosio Zuhair Murad Courtney Cox Sofia Vergara Devon Windsor

