You are here

  • Home
  • GM bets on electric Cadillacs and micro-vans

GM bets on electric Cadillacs and micro-vans

Cadillac is one of General Motor’s biggest brands in China, with green cars like the XT6 SUV. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b63m3

Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

GM bets on electric Cadillacs and micro-vans

  • Move comes to arrest slide in Chinese sales following two decades of growth
Updated 35 sec ago
Reuters

SHANGHAI: General Motors (GM) is overhauling its Chinese line-up with a greater emphasis on electric cars and smart-driving technology to stem a slide in sales after more than two decades of growth in a country that contributes nearly a fifth of its profit.

GM’s new China boss Julian Blissett told Reuters it would renew its focus on luxury Cadillacs, roll out bigger but greener sports-utility vehicles (SUVs) and target entry-level buyers with low-cost micro electric vehicles (EVs).

He said new technologies such as EVs and cars with near hands-free driving for highways would play a key role in GM’s China initiatives, part of a push to regain momentum lost in the face of intense competition and shifting tastes.

Blissett, who replaced China veteran Matt Tsien this year, spoke to Reuters ahead of GM’s Tech Day event in Shanghai on Wednesday, where he and Chief Executive Mary Barra are expected to announce some of the new technology and product rollout plans.

“This market is rapidly electrifying. Cadillac is on a path to very heavy electrification. Buick is also going to heavily electrify,” said Blissett, adding that GM’s Chinese brands Baojun and Wuling would also go down the electric route.

“The market is changing dramatically. So the concept of standing still in China doesn’t work.”

GM sells its Chevrolets, Buicks and Cadillacs in China as well as its local brands Wuling and Baojun and is one of the foreign success stories in the world’s biggest auto market.

But GM sales have taken a hit, falling to 3.1 million vehicles in 2019 from a record 4 million in 2017.

A slowdown in China’s economy and the resulting weakness in its auto market have been a big factor behind GM’s sales slump, but analysts say competition has become fierce too.

Toyota, Volkswagen and Honda have been eating into GM’s business while Chinese automakers such as Geely and Great Wall are making better-quality cars that can compete more effectively with the global giants.

GM is also facing competition from Tesla while Lynk & Co. and Polestar, brands affiliated with Volvo, have rolled out sleek eye-catching designs that Chinese consumers crave.

In 2017, GM China had a 14.3 percent share of overall sales of 28.2 million vehicles. By 2019, that had fallen to a share of 12.2 percent out of 25.4 million cars.

Blissett said the key objective of its strategy was to get back to sales of 4 million vehicles a year as soon as possible.

“Our business is a high engineering cost, high capital cost business, so, without scale, it’s quite difficult to make money. We do need to return to that,” he told Reuters.

He said he could not give a precise timeframe for when GM would hit its goal because of the uncertainty about how fast economies around the world recover from the coronavirus fallout.

Some GM officials have admitted privately that its brands, especially Chevrolet, have been slow to introduce more SUVs in China as they became increasingly popular.

However, both Buick and Chevrolet now have four SUVs each and Cadillac has three, Blissett said.

Analysts have also said the promotion of its top-end Cadillac brand came at the expense of Buick and Chevy sales, and that it failed to match rivals with their sleeker designs.

Blissett said GM would sell bigger SUVs, many of them electric, for its Chevy, Buick and Cadillac brands, though traditional gasoline-powered SUVs still offered GM “huge opportunities” to boost sales in China.

GM also wants to transform Wuling into a brand more focused on micro, electric “people-mover” vans, he said.

“In the next five years, more than 50 percent of our capital and engineering deployment will go toward electrification and autonomous-drive technology. That should give you an indication where GM is betting on its future,” GM’s Blissett said.

“Chinese consumers are very embracing of technology, be that technology on the phone, be that e-commerce, be that intelligent driving technology, be that electrification. Although Europe and the US have fairly significant plans on a governmental and market point of view, the electrification of cars is going to happen much faster here in China,” he said.

“We intend to be right in the heart of that market. So, we will heavily play in the EV space. And that’s the reason why we are investing as we are.”

GM’s Wuling and Baojun brands have borne the brunt of falling sales over the past two years as lower-income consumers bought fewer cars in the face of slower growth and as competition from Chinese rivals at the entry level intensified.

There are signs of life at Wuling, however, with sales up 9.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020.

GM hopes its new Wuling MINI EV, launched this year, and a series of similar cars in the pipeline, will help it win back share. Before EV subsidies, the MINI EV can cost as little as 28,800 yuan ($4,150) for a basic model.

GM has made blunders, such as equipping some compact cars with unpopular three-cylinder engines. That hit sales significantly and it had to resurrect a four-cylinder gasoline engine for some models.

Still, analysts said much of the body blow GM’s brands took in China has come from local brands that have significantly improved the quality of their cars, and Japanese and German rivals boosting sales despite a weak market.

Beijing’s emphasis on greener vehicles has also significantly pushed up the costs associated with the designing and manufacturing cars, which have combined to trigger a shake-up of China’s auto industry.

Already, small Chinese brands such as Lifan have gone out of business while French carmaker PSA has scaled back its operations significantly and Renault, which is in a global alliance with Nissan, packed up and left.

“There is a revolution going on in the industry,” said Blissett. “There are also winners and losers in the global brands. The trend is actually for the local brands to lose share if you look at the total trend. Luxury is a gain in share.”

Analysts expect the consolidation in the auto industry to continue unabated in the coming years, with more failures, and also more mergers and acquisitions.

China auto industry expert Michael Dunne said if GM failed to manage its numerous brands in China properly, one might end up becoming a casualty.

“The introduction of Cadillac has had the effect of knocking Buick down a notch in the eyes of Chinese consumers,” he said. “Buick is tilting more toward where Chevy plays, and as a result the two brands are crowding each other and are now throwing weaker punches.”

Topics: General Motors Cadillac

Related

Business & Economy
General Motors plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand
Business & Economy
General Motors, workers union to continue talks on new labor deal

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion in market value

Updated 19 August 2020
AP

Apple becomes 1st US company to hit $2 trillion in market value

Updated 19 August 2020
AP

NEW YORK: Apple is the first U.S. company to boast a market value of $2 trillion, just two years after it became the first to reach $1 trillion.
Apple shares have gained nearly 60% this year as the company overcame the shutdown of factories in China that produce the iPhone and the closure of its retail sales amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The company's hugely loyal customer base trusts its products so much that they continued to buy iPhones and other devices online while stuck at home. Apple recently reported blowout earnings for the April-June quarter,
An upcoming four-for-one stock split that will make Apple’s shares more affordable to more investors also sparked a rally after it was announced three weeks ago.
Apple has been at the vanguard of a group of Big Tech companies that are increasingly taking over people’s lives — and the stock market. Just five companies — Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook and Google’s parent company — account for nearly 23% of the S&P 500’s entire value.
Saudi Aramco reached a market value of $2 trillion shortly after becoming a public company in December 2019. The Saudi energy producer's shares have fallen since amid a drop in oil prices and its market value is now about $1.82 trillion.

Topics: Apple Market US

Related

Business & Economy
Apple, Google drop Fortnite from app stores over payments
Media
Egypt grapples with women’s freedoms online as #MeToo re-emerges

Latest updates

GM bets on electric Cadillacs and micro-vans
National security experts urge US to introduce Iran ‘snapback’ sanctions
Construction of Egypt’s first nuclear power plant to begin next year
Haftar receives ‘important’ message from Egypt’s El-Sisi
US won’t seek death penalty against pair of Daesh militants

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.