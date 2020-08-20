You are here

  Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

Egypt to soon allow worshipers at Friday prayers

Worshipers are expected to observe social distancing and wear face masks to prevent another viral outbreak. (File/AFP)
AP

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has announced that worshipers will soon be able to attend mosque for Friday prayers now that the daily tally of confirmed new virus cases is plateauing at below 200.
Egypt’s Minister of Religious Endowment Mohamed Mokhtar Gomaa said that weekly congregational prayers may be held starting Aug. 28. The gatherings have been suspended for nearly five months.
Worshipers are expected to observe social distancing and wear face masks to prevent another viral outbreak, Gomaa said in a statement Wednesday.
He said the Friday sermon, which usually lasts for nearly an hour, will be reduced to 10 minutes.
Starting in August, the number of new cases in Egypt has dropped significantly to less than 200 new cases a day.
Overall, Egypt has reported nearly 97,000 confirmed cases, including 5,197 deaths.
On Wednesday, Egypt reported 161 confirmed cases and 13 fatalities.

