  Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage

Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage

Jozef Chovanec was detained by airport police in Charleroi, Belgium. (Shutterstock)
Updated 11 sec ago
AFP

  • Several police officers held Jozef Chovanec down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes
  • During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute
BRUSSELS: Belgium was in shock on Thursday after a video emerged showing a Slovak man being violently pinned down by airport police officers in images that recalled the fate of George Floyd in the US.
The CCTV images, seen by AFP, date to February 2018, when Jozef Chovanec was taken off a plane in Charleroi, Belgium, after refusing to show his ticket as he boarded.
Chovanec, who died in the wake of the incident, was taken to a holding cell where he is seen in harrowing footage banging his head against the wall until his face bleeds heavily.
Several police officers are later seen entering the room to handcuff Chovanec. When this fails to calm him, they return to hold him down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes.
During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute.
Chovanec was then taken to hospital where he died after entering a coma, officially of a heart attack.
According to her legal team, widow Henrieta Chovancova chose to make the video public against their advice as she had grown frustrated with the investigation, which has dragged on for two years.
“Our client wanted to show these images to the world because she has no faith in the criminal investigation,” said Lennert Dierickx, a member of the legal team that is led by Ann Van De Steen.
“She felt the case was not being taken seriously,” he added.
Chovanec’s death has been likened to the case of George Floyd, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest in the United States.
“I am just sad,” widow Chovancova told De Morgen newspaper.
“It makes me feel even more that they tried to sweep my husband’s death under the rug, as if he were garbage that had to disappear,” she said.
A spokesman for the Belgian Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said the specifics of the video were not known by top officials until this week.
“We discovered this yesterday morning when the media did. The images are shocking, the behavior of the police is unacceptable,” said Erik Eenaerts, the spokesman.
He said disciplinary action would be imposed on the officers concerned and that the policewoman giving the Nazi salute had been transferred to a desk job.
“We’re also going to have to figure out why these images were never taken to the highest level,” he added.
The video was first reported by Het Laatse Nieuws, a Belgian daily.

Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager

Updated 20 August 2020
Arab News

Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager

  • Home Office official says smugglers “risk lives” by using unsuitable boats in busy shipping lane
Updated 20 August 2020
Arab News

LONDON: A man has been jailed in the UK for trying to smuggle migrants into the country, a day after it was revealed a Sudanese teenager had drowned attempting to reach the English coast.

Altaib Mobarak, 43, was caught on July 7 by the UK Border Force piloting a dinghy, known as a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) in the English Channel between Britain and France, carrying nine Sudanese and Yemeni nationals, including two children.

He admitted to driving the RHIB, and a charge of facilitating illegal entry into the UK, and was sentenced to two years in prison by a judge at Kent Crown Court. 

UK Home Office Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney gave his reaction to the sentence saying: “Those attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in unsuitable boats and without appropriate maritime skills are putting at risk the lives of all those on board. It is of particular concern when, as was the case here, vulnerable children are involved.

******

READ MORE: French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

******

“It is precisely because of this risk to life — a reality that we have seen confirmed in yesterday’s tragic incident — that we are determined to put a stop to these dangerous crossings,” he added.

O’Mahoney, who was appointed last month to the role by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to tackle the issue of boats being used to smuggle people into Britain, was referring to the death of a 16 year old Sudanese migrant, who fell overboard from a boat.

His body was discovered washed up on a beach not far from the French port of Calais on Wednesday. The deputy prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Philippe Sabatier, said there were suggestions that he and another boy had been attempting to use shovels as oars to make the crossing. The second boy was discovered alive “in a state of shock” and taken to a hospital in Calais.

O’Mahoney was speaking from Paris, where he is currently discussing measures on how to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel with French authorities. On Wednesday, 164 more migrants reached the UK in 11 boats, bringing the total to have successfully made the journey in 2020 to 5,000.

