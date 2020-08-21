You are here

Sri Lankan president vows to alter constitution as new parliament takes office

Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, First lLady Ioma Rajapaksa and Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena arrive at parliament to present the new government's policy statement. (Reuters)
Mohammed Rasooldeen

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka is going to roll back the 19th amendment to the constitution, which curtails presidential powers, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said while addressing legislators during the inaugural session of the parliament on Thursday. His address follows a landslide electoral victory of the Rajapaksa family-led Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna party (SLPP).
The SLPP, led by incumbent Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the president’s brother, won over 59 percent of the Aug. 5 vote, or 145 seats in the 225-member parliament. The win consolidated the Rajapaksa family’s control on the country’s politics. The party is only seven seats short of having the two-thirds majority required to amend the constitution.
“The basis of the success of a democratic state is its constitution. Our constitution, which has been amended 19 times since its inception in 1978, has many ambiguities and uncertainties, presently resulting in confusion. As the people have given us the mandate we wanted for a constitutional amendment, our first task will be to remove the 19th amendment to the constitution. After that, all of us will get together to formulate a new constitution suitable for the country,” Rajapaksa said in his address.
While the 19th amendment, introduced in 2015, strengthened the role of parliament, the SLPP during its electoral campaign has vowed to push for constitutional changes to increase the executive authority of the presidency.
“An unstable parliament that cannot take firm decisions and that succumbs to extremist influences very often is not suitable for a country,” the president said as he also indicated plans to change the country’s electoral system.
“While introducing a new constitution, it is essential to make changes to the current electoral system. While retaining the salutary aspects of the proportional representation system, these changes will be made to ensure the stability of the parliament and people’s direct representation,” Rajapaksa said.
Rights activists see the planned changes to the constitution as an attempt to further empower the SLPP and the Rajapaksa brothers’ mainly Buddhist, Sinhalese-speaking electorate.

FASTFACT

Ruling party led by president’s brother only seven seats short of having two-thirds majority required to amend constitution.

“His government will bring in a constitution that will validate not only the Sinhalese language but that will make Sri Lanka essentially a Buddhist state. That means the little progress made on treating minorities fairly in this country will be slashed,” human rights activist Shreen Saroor told Arab News.
According to international lobbyist Muheed Jeeran, the president’s promise “will impress the so-called nationalists,” but he would do better by focusing on his vision of building a prosperous nation rather than “wasting time on majoritarianism.”
Sri Lanka’s economy is currently grappling with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, which continues to stall tourism across the island country of 21 million people. Huge foreign debt only adds to the woes. At the end of 2019, the country’s external debt stood at $55.9 billion, which is 67 percent of its gross domestic product.
While right activists have sounded alarm over the planned constitutional changes, parliamentarian and former Minister of National Co-existence Mano Gansesan told Arab News that it is too early to rush to conclusions as it looks like the government will only remove some “incompatible clauses” of the 19th amendment and introduce new ones.

Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage

Updated 20 August 2020
AFP

Belgium shocked by Nazi-salute police brutality footage

  • Several police officers held Jozef Chovanec down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes
  • During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute
Updated 20 August 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: Belgium was in shock on Thursday after a video emerged showing a Slovak man being violently pinned down by airport police officers in images that recalled the fate of George Floyd in the US.
The CCTV images, seen by AFP, date to February 2018, when Jozef Chovanec was taken off a plane in Charleroi, Belgium, after refusing to show his ticket as he boarded.
Chovanec, who died in the wake of the incident, was taken to a holding cell where he is seen in harrowing footage banging his head against the wall until his face bleeds heavily.
Several police officers are later seen entering the room to handcuff Chovanec. When this fails to calm him, they return to hold him down, with one sitting on his chest for 16 minutes.
During this sequence, a female officer is seen in the cell dancing and making a Nazi salute.
Chovanec was then taken to hospital where he died after entering a coma, officially of a heart attack.
According to her legal team, widow Henrieta Chovancova chose to make the video public against their advice as she had grown frustrated with the investigation, which has dragged on for two years.
“Our client wanted to show these images to the world because she has no faith in the criminal investigation,” said Lennert Dierickx, a member of the legal team that is led by Ann Van De Steen.
“She felt the case was not being taken seriously,” he added.
Chovanec’s death has been likened to the case of George Floyd, who died in May after a police officer knelt on his neck during his arrest in the United States.
“I am just sad,” widow Chovancova told De Morgen newspaper.
“It makes me feel even more that they tried to sweep my husband’s death under the rug, as if he were garbage that had to disappear,” she said.
A spokesman for the Belgian Interior Minister Pieter De Crem said the specifics of the video were not known by top officials until this week.
“We discovered this yesterday morning when the media did. The images are shocking, the behavior of the police is unacceptable,” said Erik Eenaerts, the spokesman.
He said disciplinary action would be imposed on the officers concerned and that the policewoman giving the Nazi salute had been transferred to a desk job.
“We’re also going to have to figure out why these images were never taken to the highest level,” he added.
The video was first reported by Het Laatse Nieuws, a Belgian daily.

Topics: Belgium Charleroi Jozef Chovanec George Floyd

