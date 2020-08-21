Kuwait lifts coronavirus curfew but keeps some restrictions in place

DUBAI: Kuwait’s nationwide curfew will be lifted on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, state news agency KUNA reported, adding that some activities would remain restricted.

The government announced Thursday evening that while the curfew was being ended, there would still be a ban on parties, including weddings, banquets, and funerals in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kuwait saw 622 confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, pushing the number of known infected cases in the country to 78,767 – there were also a further two fatalities, raising the death toll to 509.

But of those numbers 7,616 remain active after thousands recovered.