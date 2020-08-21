You are here

Kuwait lifts coronavirus curfew but keeps some restrictions in place

The lifting of the curfew is only partial and gatherings such as weddings and funerals remain banned. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 21 August 2020
  • The lifting of the curfew is only partial and gatherings such as weddings and funerals remain banned
  • Curfew will be lifted on August 30
DUBAI: Kuwait’s nationwide curfew will be lifted on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, state news agency KUNA reported, adding that some activities would remain restricted.

The government announced Thursday evening that while the curfew was being ended, there would still be a ban on parties, including weddings, banquets, and funerals in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Kuwait saw 622 confirmed cases of the disease on Thursday, pushing the number of known infected cases in the country to 78,767 – there were also a further two fatalities, raising the death toll to 509.

But of those numbers 7,616 remain active after thousands recovered.

Libya’s Tripoli-based government declares cease-fire

Libya's Tripoli-based government declares cease-fire

  • Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomes announcement
  • Previous efforts to secure lasting cease-fires have stalled
TRIPOLI: Libya’s Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which is internationally recognized but controls only the western part of the country, announced a cease-fire on Friday, a statement from its leadership said.
The GNA has been locked in conflict with east-Libyan based forces led by veteran commander Khalifa Haftar, who launched a 14-month offensive on Tripoli before Turkish support for the GNA forced him to retreat in June.
GNA head Fayez Al-Sarraj “issued instructions to all military forces to immediately cease fire and all combat operations in all Libyan territories,” a statement said.
Previous efforts to secure lasting cease-fires have stalled.
There was no immediate comment from Haftar or his Libyan National Army (LNA), though the head of an eastern-based parliament that is aligned with Haftar issued a statement appealing for an end to hostilities across the country.
The LNA is backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia. International intervention in Libya has deepened since the LNA offensive began in April 2019.
The GNA appealed in its statement for the LNA to lift a blockade on oil facilities that has all but halted the country’s output, saying revenue should be held in a special account and only be released after a political deal was reached. 

Shortly after the news broke Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi welcomed the announcement.
“I welcome statements by Libya’s presidential council and the House of Representatives calling for a ceasefire and halting military operations in all Libyan territory,” Sisi said in a tweet.
Sisi, whose government has been a major supporter of the eastern-based administration dominated by military strongman Khalifa Haftar, said the twin announcements were an "important step" on the path to restoring stability.

(With agencies)

