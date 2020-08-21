Drowned Sudanese migrant found on Calais beach had asylum claim refused in France

You are here

Sudanese Abdulfatah Hamdallah, 28, was initially identified as a 16-year-old youth by authorities, but documents found on his body gave his birth year as 1992. (Facebook)
LONDON: A Sudanese migrant who drowned while attempting to cross the English Channel in a dinghy using shovels for oars has been identified as Abdulfatah Hamdallah.

Hamdallah, 28, was initially identified as a 16-year-old youth by authorities, but documents found on his body gave his birth year as 1992, Boulogne-sur-Mer deputy public prosecutor Philippe Sabatier told Sky News.

The Sudanese man’s body was discovered on Sangatte beach on the northern French coast early on Wednesday after a friend he attempted the crossing with was found nearby with hypothermia.

Hamdallah’s asylum claim was rejected in France and he decided to risk the journey to the UK, media reports said.

Relatives told the Guardian newspaper that Hamdallah fled the war-affected Sudanese areas of Darfur and Nuba Mountains in 2014. He worked as a car washer in Libya with his brother before reaching France via Italy.

In a phone call from Calais, Hamdallah told a cousin that he might never see him again, according to the newspaper.

In June, Hamdallah also posted a message in Arabic on Facebook, saying: “On the palm of fate we walk, and do not know what is written.”

On Thursday, the UK was criticized by French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont, who said its refusal to allow asylum claims to be made outside the country had led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said the incident was an “upsetting and tragic loss of a young life,” and a “brutal reminder” of the problem of people smuggling.

French authorities confirmed they intercepted 41 people trying to cross the Channel on Wednesday, including a woman and three children, while UK Border Force vessels picked up 50 more people on small boats and took them to Dover for processing.

MUMBAI: A jump in coronavirus infections on Friday pushed India closer to the 3 million mark, piling pressure on authorities to prevent huge gatherings this weekend as Mumbai celebrates the Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh.
For most of western India, especially the country’s financial capital, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the beginning of an 11-day festival usually marked by big public celebrations.
Social media was flooded with pictures of shoppers crowding markets to buy flowers and sweets, but it is expected to be a quieter Ganesh festival this year.
“You can see everyone’s shops are full of idols. No one is coming out to buy anything,” Ramdas Ghodekar, who sells Ganesh idols in central Mumbai, told Reuters.
India reported 68,898 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours — the third straight daily increase above 60,000 — taking the total to 2.91 million, the third worst in the world after the United States and Brazil
Deaths increased by 983 to 54,849.
Cases have plateaued in Mumbai, which now averages 1,000 a day and has recorded more than 120,000 in total, but strict government regulations have meant that the festival season, which begins this month, has been lacklustre.
“People are buying cheaper idols and cutting down their budgets because there have been pay cuts and job losses. Last year, I sold all the idols in my shop — this year I will sell half of that,” idol-maker Nandkumar Patil said.
India imposed a strict lockdown in March, at the beginning of the outbreak, and in several cities like Mumbai, public transport, malls and theaters remain shut.

