French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

The UK has been criticized by a French politician after the death of a young Sudanese migrant who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel from France in an inflatable boat. (Reuters/File Photo)
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

  • 16-year-old’s body was discovered on Wednesday on a beach in northern France
LONDON: The UK has been criticized by a French politician after the death of a young Sudanese migrant who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel from France in an inflatable boat.

The 16-year-old’s body was discovered on Wednesday on a beach in northern France, at Sangatte in the Pas-de-Calais region. A friend who survived the ordeal said their small vessel ran into trouble in the middle of the waterway.

French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont blamed the British government over the boy’s death, saying its refusal to allow claims for asylum to be made outside the UK led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “What we all feared happened that night. How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?”

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

“This unbearable tragedy mobilizes us even more... against smugglers who take advantage of the distress of human beings,” Marlene Schiappa, France’s minister delegate for citizenship issues, said on Twitter.

UK Secretary of State Priti Patel tweeted: “This is an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people. Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Attempted migrant crossings from France to Britain have massively increased in 2020, with 50 rescued on Wednesday, including six children, French authorities said.

Since Jan. 1, authorities in the northern regions of France have logged 350 attempts or crossings involving more than 4,000 migrants, compared with just 203 attempts and 2,294 migrants for the whole of 2019.

READ MORE: Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager

French maritime officials have managed to rescue 1,014 migrants at sea attempting to cross the English Channel in boats or even swimming, according to an AFP count. Last Friday, French officials saved 38 migrants from the Channel, which is the busiest sea lane in the world.

The issue has been a source of tension, with Britain accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings. French authorities insist they are doing all they can.

Judicial sources said this was the first migrant found dead on a northern French beach this year. Last year, four bodies were recovered in the Channel and on land after failed crossings.

(With AFP)

Man jailed for smuggling migrants into UK days after death of Sudanese teenager

  • Home Office official says smugglers “risk lives” by using unsuitable boats in busy shipping lane
LONDON: A man has been jailed in the UK for trying to smuggle migrants into the country, a day after it was revealed a Sudanese teenager had drowned attempting to reach the English coast.

Altaib Mobarak, 43, was caught on July 7 by the UK Border Force piloting a dinghy, known as a rigid-hulled inflatable boat (RHIB) in the English Channel between Britain and France, carrying nine Sudanese and Yemeni nationals, including two children.

He admitted to driving the RHIB, and a charge of facilitating illegal entry into the UK, and was sentenced to two years in prison by a judge at Kent Crown Court. 

UK Home Office Clandestine Channel Threat Commander Dan O’Mahoney gave his reaction to the sentence saying: “Those attempting to cross the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes, in unsuitable boats and without appropriate maritime skills are putting at risk the lives of all those on board. It is of particular concern when, as was the case here, vulnerable children are involved.

READ MORE: French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

“It is precisely because of this risk to life — a reality that we have seen confirmed in yesterday’s tragic incident — that we are determined to put a stop to these dangerous crossings,” he added.

O’Mahoney, who was appointed last month to the role by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel to tackle the issue of boats being used to smuggle people into Britain, was referring to the death of a 16 year old Sudanese migrant, who fell overboard from a boat.

His body was discovered washed up on a beach not far from the French port of Calais on Wednesday. The deputy prosecutor of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Philippe Sabatier, said there were suggestions that he and another boy had been attempting to use shovels as oars to make the crossing. The second boy was discovered alive “in a state of shock” and taken to a hospital in Calais.

O’Mahoney was speaking from Paris, where he is currently discussing measures on how to prevent migrants from crossing the Channel with French authorities. On Wednesday, 164 more migrants reached the UK in 11 boats, bringing the total to have successfully made the journey in 2020 to 5,000.

