You are here

  • Home
  • Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast

Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast

An aerial view shows the massive damage done to Beirut port's grain silos (C) and the area around it on August 5, 2020, one day after a mega-blast tore through the harbour in the heart of the Lebanese capital with the force of an earthquake, killing more than 100 people and injuring over 4,000. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vdwc2

Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast

  • The subjects of the warrants are Beirut’s customs authority director, Hanna Fares, and Nayla Al-Hajj, an engineer contracted for maintenance work at warehouse 12
  • The blast caused severe damage across swathes of the city, killed at least 181 people and injured more than 6,500
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge leading investigations into Beirut’s port blast issued two new arrest warrants on Friday, a judicial source told AFP.
“The investigating judge, Fadi Sawan, continued his investigations... and today issued two arrest warrants,” the source said.
According to the official National News Agency, the subjects of the warrants are Beirut’s customs authority director, Hanna Fares, and Nayla Al-Hajj, an engineer contracted for maintenance work at warehouse 12, where the explosion took place.
A huge stock of ammonium nitrate stored unsecured for years in the rundown warehouse at the Lebanese capital’s port exploded on August 4.
The blast caused severe damage across swathes of the city, killed at least 181 people and injured more than 6,500.
Lebanon has launched an investigation into the disaster, which many have blamed on official negligence and corruption.
So far arrest warrants have been issued for six of the 25 people currently facing lawsuits over the blast, including Beirut Port director-general Hassan Koraytem and customs director-general, Badri Daher.
While authorities have rebuffed widespread calls for an international probe, Lebanon’s investigation is being aided by foreign experts, including from the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.
France, which counted among the dead several of its citizens, has launched its own enquiry.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut Beirut blasts Beirut explosions Lebanon explosions

Related

Special
Middle-East
Beirut firefighters leave a legacy of courage and commitment
Middle-East
Lebanese customs chief arrested over Beirut blast

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses

Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses

Updated 12 min 2 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US State department says US is restricting visas for 14 Iranian individuals for alleged human rights abuses.

(Developing)

Topics: Iran United States

Latest updates

US restricting visas for 14 Iranians for alleged human rights abuses
Taylor Swift donates $30,000 to student’s UK university fund
Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response
Lebanon judge issues two new arrest warrants over Beirut blast
Facebook looking at ways to curb misinformation after US elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.