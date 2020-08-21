You are here

  • Home
  • Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran

Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran

1 / 2
US Special Representative for Iran, Brian Hook, speaks during a briefing at the US Department of State, in Washington, DC. (File/AFP)
2 / 2
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters following a meeting with members of the UN Security Council at the UN as Kelly Craft Brian Hook listen on Aug. 20. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mn8t

Updated 19 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran

  • Washington’s special representative for Iran accuses Security Council members of failing in their duty to advance peace and security
  • “We don’t need anybody’s permission to initiate snapback,” Brian Hook said
Updated 19 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK: A day after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified the UN Security Council of its demand that all UN sanctions on Iran be restored, Washington’s special representative for Iran, Brian Hook, urged council members to act on it.

“President Trump restored American sanctions when he left the deal, and now it’s time for the UN to restore its sanctions,” said Hook, referring to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, from which the US withdrew in 2018.

“I have yet to hear anybody make the argument that Iran’s behavior merits sanctions relief. I have yet to hear anybody argue that if the arms embargo expires on the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism and anti-Semitism, that this would somehow advance national security.”


He said the Security Council’s failure on Aug. 14 to vote in favor of a US resolution to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran, which is due to expire in October, left the US with no choice but to trigger a “snapback.”

This is a mechanism within the JCPOA that allows any of the powers that signed the deal — the US, UK, China, Russia, France, Germany and the EU — to submit a complaint to the Security Council about any breach of the deal by Iran. If the concerns are not resolved, then all of the UN sanctions that were in place before the nuclear deal would be automatically restored, including an arms embargo. Iran would also be required to suspend all nuclear-enrichment activities.

While the Trump administration insists that under the Security Council resolution that endorsed the nuclear deal it retains the right to initiate a snapback, even after withdrawing from the agreement, most other council members say it does not because it is no longer a party to the deal.

In response to criticism of Washington’s uncompromising attitude during negotiations with other council members, Hook said the US was the only member to table a proposal for an extension of the arms embargo.

“Since December 2018, the United States has been talking about how we are going to extend (it),” he said. “And we have been very methodical, very patient and very open to any ideas. We were never presented with any compromise, so I think this exists in the mind of the media.”

During last week’s vote, 11 members of the 15-member Security Council abstained from voting on the US resolution to extend the arms embargo. China and Russia opposed it, and only the Dominican Republic supported it.

Asked for his reaction to China’s decision to vote against the resolution, Hook said that Beijing owes an explanation to the nations in the Middle East that asked the Security Council to extend the embargo.

“China should be asked to explain why they rejected the views of the Gulf Cooperation Council,” he said. “The UN is obviously a very important multilateral body but it is not the most relevant.

“The most relevant multilateral body is the GCC, and all six (member) countries came together (and) put aside their differences (to) demand that the Security Council (extend) the arms embargo on Iran. These are the countries that are closest to the danger and the council had a responsibility to respect their views and to extend the arms embargo.”

Hook accused council members of failing in their duty, saying: “If you are on the Security Council, your role is to advance international peace and security — and the council failed on Friday.”

He said the US will take unilateral action to “freeze the assets and restrict the travel of Iranians who worked on the nuclear program and on missiles, and those Iranians who foment terror.”

He added that a snapback would mean: “The UN is going to be restoring sanctions on Iranian banks that finance Iran’s nuclear and missile programs. Restoring sanctions will encourage UN member states to interdict shipments of Iranian weapons (going) into conflict (zones).”

He also reiterated calls from Trump and Pompeo for the international community to abandon the nuclear deal, “which today is more form than substance, and to join us in getting a stronger deal.”

Hook will step down at the end of August and hand over the Iran role to Elliot Abrams, who is currently the US special representative for Venezuela.

Topics: US Iran UK France iran sanctions

Related

World
British-Australian academic being held in virus-hit Iranian jail ‘without enough food, water’

Israeli police deny using tear gas to break up fight in Jerusalem hospital

A man gestures during a protest by Palestinians including landowners denouncing Israeli settlement building activities on their land in Al-Thaalaba village, near Yatta in area (C), south of Hebron city in the occupied West Bank, on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

Israeli police deny using tear gas to break up fight in Jerusalem hospital

  • Hanan Ashrawi retweeted the video and wrote: “Brave Israeli occupation troops! It must take real courage to storm this Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem, tear gas patients and staff, and wreak havoc throughout
Updated 53 min 31 sec ago
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Palestinian officials reported on Friday that Israeli police used tear gas to break up a fight between two families inside an emergency room in the Maqaseed Hospital in East Jerusalem.

A video circulating on social media apparently backs up that statement, showing a hospital room full of gas. Hospital officials said the tear gas caused chaos and left many visitors struggling to breathe.

Abu Qassam, a hospital official, told Arab News that when the fight ended up inside the emergency room, they had no choice but to call the police.

“If we had not called the police it would have turned into a blood bath,” he said. “We were unable to control the situation, but the police initially came with two officers who were also unable to control the situation and they had to call for reinforcements. Eventually, more police came and they used tear gas in the emergency room, causing other patients to have trouble breathing,” he said.

PLO executive committee member Hanan Ashrawi retweeted the video and wrote: “Brave Israeli occupation troops! It must take real courage to storm this Palestinian hospital in Jerusalem, tear gas patients and staff, and wreak havoc throughout. Persistent inhumanity is the outcome of impunity/lack of accountability.” Ashrawi ended her tweet by saying “Stop Israeli crimes, Free Palestine.”

Israeli police spokesman Miki Rosenfeld criticized Ashrawi’s comments and labeled the video “fake news.”

Rosenfeld confirmed some details of the incident but insisted that tear gas was only used outside of the hospital building. He told Arab News that police arrested a suspect who was involved in a local family dispute and stabbing incident.

“Police arrived at the hospital in order to arrest one of the suspects involved. Police officers were attacked and, outside the hospital, they used non-lethal weapons to disperse those involved. Inside the hospital, pepper spray was sprayed by one of the locals. The suspect involved in the stabbing was eventually arrested and is being questioned,” Rosenfeld said.

Topics: Amman Jordan

Related

Middle-East
Israel hits 100,000 COVID-19 cases amid criticism of government response
Middle-East
Israel bombs Gaza as rocket fire intensifies

Latest updates

Wahdan Al-Kadi, executive director at Saudi Arabia's Tourism Development Fund
Israeli police deny using tear gas to break up fight in Jerusalem hospital
Saudi Arabia announces crimes requiring arrest
Hook urges UN to heed US call for ‘snapback’ of sanctions on Iran
How coronavirus crisis reinvented online learning as a necessity

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.