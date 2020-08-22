WHO says children aged 12 and over should wear masks like adults

You are here

A girl applies a mask onto the face of a boy during an awareness session about COVID-19 coronavirus disease in Gaza City.
Updated 22 August 2020
Reuters

ZURICH: The World Health Organization (WHO) said children aged 12 and over should wear masks to help tackle the COVID-19 pandemic under the same conditions as adults, while children between six and 11 should wear them on a risk-based approach.
Children aged 12 and over should particularly wear a mask when a one-metre distance from others cannot be guaranteed and there is widespread transmission in the area, the WHO and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said in a document on the WHO website dated Aug. 21.
Whether children between six and 11 should wear masks depends on a number of factors, including the intensity of transmission in the area, the child's ability to use the mask, access to masks and adequate adult supervision, the two organisations said.
The potential impact on learning and psycho-social development, and the interactions the child has with people at high risk of developing serious illness, should also play a role.
Children aged five years and under should not be required to wear masks based on the safety and overall interest of the child, the WHO and UNICEF said.
Studies suggest older children potentially play a more active role in transmission of the new coronavirus than younger children, the WHO and UNICEF said, adding more data was needed to better understand the role of children and adolescents in the transmission of the virus, which causes COVID-19.
The WHO first advised people to wear masks in public on June 5 to help reduce the spread of the disease, but had previously not issued specific guidance for children.
More than 23 million people have been reported to be infected by the coronavirus globally since it was first identified in China last year and 798,997​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Topics: Coronavirus WHO masks

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

Bangladesh sees spike in boat sales as residents struggle to stay afloat

  • Incessant rains during monsoon season force many to flock to largest boat market in Pirojpur district
  • Average length of vessel between 7 to 8 feet, while price varies from $20 to $60
Updated 23 August 2020
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: For a few hours every Friday, thousands of residents throng to a 100-year-old boat market in Bangladesh’s Pirojpur district, as the monsoon continues to inundate low-lying areas in the country and water levels rise from the incessant rain, forcing many to reimagine conveyance options.

The vessels at the Atghar boat market — the largest in the country and located along the banks of the Sandhya River in the Pirojpur district, nearly 264 km away from the capital Dhaka — serve as the only medium of travel for residents in the southern parts of the country, including in the Pirojpur, Jhalkathi and Barishal districts.

“The boat is part and parcel of our lives. Most of the houses in the low-lying areas go underwater during the rainy season, and boats are the only method of conveyance,” Mohammed Dalil Uddin, 72, told Arab News while scouring the Atghar boat market for a new vessel. 

Bangladesh is a riverine country, surrounded by the Padma, Jamuna, Dhaleswari, Ichhamati and Kaliganga rivers, which become problematic during the monsoon season when floodwaters disrupt life and communication for thousands of villagers.

And while each family buys at least one boat, others visit the market in keeping with tradition.

“I first visited this boat market with my grandfather when I was only 7 years old. Now, it’s become a tradition,” Dalil Uddin said.

Another buyer, Kamran Ahmed, from the Jhalkathi district, said he is in dire need of a new boat as “the existing one has become old and unusable.”

“I need to carry cattle feed from a long distance during monsoon season since the grazing fields in my village went under river water. Besides, I need to use this small boat for harvesting my guava from the orchard,” Ahmed, 59, told Arab News.

The boat market operates on goodwill; traders cater to the needs of the customers by crafting boats that are long-lasting and reasonably priced.

The average vessel length is between 7 to 8 feet, while the prices vary from $20 to $60, depending on the quality and size of the boats.

“We can provide the boats at a cheaper rate since wood is readily available in this part of the country. Besides, this wood tree has no other use, and we can’t use it for making furniture,” Ramesh Saha, 62, a trader at the boat market, told Arab News.

He added that for a majority of the traders, work involves managing a family business that has been passed down from one generation to another.

“My father used to sell boats in this market. Now I am running the family business, and my son is also assisting me,” Saha said. 

He is one of nearly 100 families from the nearby villages of Muktahar, Chami, Boldia, Inderhaat, Boitha Kata, Dubi and Kathali who specialize in the craft of boatmaking, which takes an average of “one to two days per vessel to make.”

“Sometimes, it takes a little longer, depending on how large the boat is,” Akbar Hossain, 54, a trader, told Arab News, adding that it is vital for these boats to be “very light” as it makes them easy to stay afloat. 

And while the traders usually sell around 100 to 200 boats every Friday, Hossain said the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has impacted these numbers.

“People are not coming out of their homes unless it’s an emergency,” he said. 

The market also attracts several tourists from various parts of the country. 

 “It’s amazing to witness hundreds of boats kept in a row on the river water and streets, waiting to be sold,” Raihan Faruk, a private university student from Dhaka, told Arab News.  

“For me, it’s the experience of a lifetime. Once I return to Dhaka, I will tell my friends to visit this market too,” he added.

Topics: Bangladesh Boat

