India coronavirus cases jump by record as tally nears 3 million

A rickshaw puller rides along a street past closed shops after strict lockdown norms for weekends and public holidays were imposed as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus, in Amritsar on August 22, 2020. (AFP)
A relative wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) adjusts his protective face shield before the cremation of a man who died due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a crematorium in New Delhi, India August 22, 2020. (Reuters)
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP)
People wearing face mask carry materials for delivery on a transport rickshaw in Kolkata, India, Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020. (AP)
Updated 13 sec ago
Reuters

  • The 69,878 new infections take India’s total cases to 2.98 million
  • The spike in cases has piled pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began
MUMBAI: India reported a record daily jump of coronavirus infections on Saturday, bringing the total near 3 million and piling pressure on authorities to curb huge gatherings as a major religious festival began.
The 69,878 new infections — the fourth straight day above 60,000 — take India’s total cases to 2.98 million, behind only the United States and Brazil. COVID-19 deaths increased by 945 to 55,794, data from the federal health ministry showed.
For most of western India, especially the financial capital Mumbai, the 11-day festival of Hindu elephant-headed god Ganesh is usually celebrated with big public gatherings.
Cases have plateaued in Mumbai, which now averages just above 1,000 a day and has recorded more than 134,000 in total. But strict pandemic regulations have meant the festival season, which begins this month, has been lacklustre.

Topics: Coronavirus India

British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

British music teacher to walk London Underground route to raise money for Beirut

  • Sargeant has been taking a selfie at each underground station he passes on his walks
  • Funds raised by his walk will be donated to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Lebanese Red Cross to respond to the crisis
Updated 9 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A British music teacher is walking the entire length of the London Underground route to raise money for victims of the Beirut explosion.
Harry Sargeant, 24, was horrified to see footage of the massive blast and decided to raise funds for the people of Beirut, the Evening Standard reported on Saturday.
The massive explosion at the Port of Beirut killed 181 people, wounded thousands and left hundreds of thousands homeless.
A new two-week lockdown in Lebanon that started on Friday morning to stem a string of record daily infection rates is adding further strain to the country’s ravaged economy.
“It was really shocking to see all the people who were injured, those whose homes were destroyed and now have nowhere to live,” Sargeant told the Evening Standard. “After seeing what happened I knew I wanted to do something to help.”
Funds raised by his walk will be donated to the British Red Cross, which is working with the Lebanese Red Cross to respond to the crisis.
Sargeant, who lives in southwest London, has been taking a selfie at each underground station he passes on his walks to prove that he has completed the full route, the newspaper reported.
It took the music teacher five and a half hours to complete walking the routes of the Circle and Victoria lines in the unusually hot weather experienced by London this month.
The UK witnessed its longest stretch of temperatures exceeding 34C this month since records began in the 1960s.
“Heat is definitely a challenge and navigating the routes. I’ve had some really nice people help me when I got lost,” said Sargeant, who will livestream his final walk, which will be the Waterloo & City line.
“Everyone has been very kind and it’s been wonderful to see friends of friends share the fundraiser.”

Topics: London Beirut explosion

