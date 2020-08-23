Trump’s sister says, in secret recordings, he has ‘no principles’ and is cruel

You are here

Donald Trump (L) gestures as he stands next to his sister Maryanne Trump Barry, during a break in proceedings of the Aberdeenshire Council inquiry into his plans for a golf resort, Aberdeen, northeast Scotland June 10, 2008. (Reuters)
Reuters

  • Maryanne Trump criticized the Republican president for “phoniness” and “cruelty” in interviews
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s sister, a retired federal judge, called him a liar with “no principles” in audio recordings made public this weekend, the latest attack on the president’s character in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.
Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, also criticized the Republican president for “phoniness” and “cruelty” in interviews that were secretly recorded by her niece Mary Trump during a series of conversations in 2018 and 2019, according to The Washington Post, which obtained the recordings from her.
The remarks surfaced days before Republicans convene to back Trump for another four years in the election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Last week, more than 70 former Republican national security officials endorsed Biden, saying Trump had engaged in corrupt behavior “that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Trump dismissed his sister’s remarks in a written statement.
“Every day it’s something else, who cares,” he said. “Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”
Trump Barry could not immediately be reached for comment.
In one of the recordings, some of which were also obtained by Reuters, Trump Barry addressed the president’s suggestion in 2018 — while she was still a sitting judge — that he might send her to the border to deal with a surge in migrants.
“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Trump Barry said. “He has no principles. None.”
Mary Trump, the president’s niece and a trained psychologist, published a tell-all book in July in which she concluded he likely suffers from narcissism and other clinical disorders.
Chris Bastardi, a spokesman for Mary Trump, said she taped the conversations as part of a legal dispute over her inheritance following the death of Fred Trump Sr., the president’s father and her grandfather, “in order to protect herself.”

Topics: Donald Trump Maryanne Trump

Yemeni asylum-seeker found dead in UK hotel

  • Cause not yet confirmed, but he was reportedly anxious at prospect of deportation
  • He leaves behind wife, 4 young daughters, oldest of whom is 10
A Yemeni who fled his country, traveled through Europe and crossed the English Channel in a dinghy has been found dead in the Manchester hotel room he was placed in by UK immigration services.

Abdullah Ahmed Abdullah Alhabib, 41, was discovered unresponsive in his hotel room on Aug. 6, having arrived in the UK in June to seek asylum. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of his death has not yet been confirmed. Alhabib had a wife and four young children who are all still in Yemen.

He traveled from Calais in France to the UK in a dinghy with 15 other asylum-seekers from Iran, Syria and Yemen. 

The group was initially detained in Yarl’s Wood immigration center, but was moved to a Manchester hotel days later.

One of the asylum-seekers who made the perilous Channel crossing with Alhabib told The Guardian newspaper: “I did not know Abdullah before we found ourselves in the dinghy together. We did not recognise the language of the smugglers. They charged us €2,000 ($2,359) or €3,000. The journey was terrifying. Every minute of it we felt we were hovering between life and death and could drown at any time.”

He said the group was relieved to arrive safely in the UK, but described conditions in the immigration detention center they were held in as “prison-like.”

Another of the group told The Guardian that Alhabib “was so anxious and stressed all the time, waiting for a knock on the door to arrest him and send him back to his country. We did not know of any physical illness he had. He took exercise and ate healthily.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “An individual tragically died in the … hotel earlier this month and all our thoughts are with their loved ones at this time.”

While it is currently unclear how Alhabib died, mental health problems and even suicides are common among asylum-seekers in the UK.

According to the Refugee Council, 61 percent of asylum-seekers experience serious mental distress.

In June, a Syrian refugee is suspected to have died by suicide in a Glasgow hotel where he was housed by the UK’s Home Office.

 

Topics: UK asylum seekers yemeni refugees

