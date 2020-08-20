You are here

  • Home
  • Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

In this Sunday, Aug. 19, 2018, file photo, Steve Bannon, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist, talks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Washington. (AP/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gy4j3

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme

  • Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors”
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

NEW YORK: Former White House adviser Steve Bannon was arrested Thursday on charges that he and three others ripped off donors to an online fundraising scheme “We Build The Wall.”
The charges were contained in an indictment unsealed in Manhattan federal court.
Federal prosecutors alleged that Bannon and three others “orchestrated a scheme to defraud hundreds of thousands of donors” in connection with an online crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $25 million to build a wall along the southern border of the United States.
Multiple messages were left seeking comment from a spokeswoman for Bannon and his lawyer.
According to the indictment, Bannon promised that 100% of the donated money would be used for the project, but the defendants collectively used hundreds of thousands of dollars in a manner inconsistent with the organization’s public representations.
The indictment said they faked invoices and sham “vendor” arrangements, among other ways, to hide what was really happening.
We Build the Wall originally promoted a project for 3 miles of fence posts in South Texas that was ultimately built and largely funded by Fisher Industries, which has received about $2 billion in funding for wall contracts. Tommy Fisher, CEO, didn’t respond to calls for comment.
Trump recently criticized that section of wall after it showed signs of erosion, saying it was “only done to make me look bad,” even though it was built by his supporters.
Bannon led the conservative Breitbart News before being tapped to serve as chief executive officer of Trump’s campaign in its critical final months, when he pushed a scorched earth strategy that included highlighting the stories of former President Bill Clinton’s accusers. After the election, he served as chief strategist during the turbulent early months of Trump’s administration.
The blunt-spoken, combative Bannon was the voice of a nationalistic, outsider conservatism, and he pushed Trump to follow through on some of his most contentious campaign promises, including his travel ban on several majority-Muslim countries. But Bannon also clashed with other top advisers, and his high profile sometimes irked Trump. He was pushed out in August 2017.
Bannon, who served in the Navy and worked as an investment banker at Goldman Sachs before becoming a Hollywood producer, has been hosting a pro-Trump podcast called “War Room” that began during the president’s impeachment proceedings and has continued during the pandemic.

Topics: US President Donald Trump US Steve Bannon

Related

Media
Trump's former strategist Steve Bannon says Al Arabiya 'AP of the Middle East'
World
Steve Bannon planning foundation to boost far right in Europe: report

French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel

  • 16-year-old’s body was discovered on Wednesday on a beach in northern France
Updated 36 min 19 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The UK has been criticized by a French politician after the death of a young Sudanese migrant who drowned while trying to cross the English Channel from France in an inflatable boat.

The 16-year-old’s body was discovered on Wednesday on a beach in northern France, at Sangatte in the Pas-de-Calais region. A friend who survived the ordeal said their small vessel ran into trouble in the middle of the waterway.

French National Assembly member Pierre-Henri Dumont blamed the British government over the boy’s death, saying its refusal to allow claims for asylum to be made outside the UK led to the tragedy.

He tweeted: “What we all feared happened that night. How many more tragedies does it need for the British to find an ounce of humanity?”

“The inability to claim asylum in Britain without being physically present in the country causes these tragedies,” he added.

“This unbearable tragedy mobilizes us even more... against smugglers who take advantage of the distress of human beings,” Marlene Schiappa, France’s minister delegate for citizenship issues, said on Twitter.

UK Secretary of State Priti Patel tweeted: “This is an upsetting and tragic loss of a young life.

“This horrendous incident serves as a brutal reminder of the abhorrent criminal gangs and people smugglers who exploit vulnerable people. Working together we are determined to stop them.”

Attempted migrant crossings from France to Britain have massively increased in 2020, with 50 rescued on Wednesday, including six children, French authorities said.

Since Jan. 1, authorities in the northern regions of France have logged 350 attempts or crossings involving more than 4,000 migrants, compared with just 203 attempts and 2,294 migrants for the whole of 2019.

French maritime officials have managed to rescue 1,014 migrants at sea attempting to cross the English Channel in boats or even swimming, according to an AFP count. Last Friday, French officials saved 38 migrants from the Channel, which is the busiest sea lane in the world.

The issue has been a source of tension, with Britain accusing France of not doing enough to stop the crossings. French authorities insist they are doing all they can.

Judicial sources said this was the first migrant found dead on a northern French beach this year. Last year, four bodies were recovered in the Channel and on land after failed crossings.

(With AFP)

Topics: UK France migrants English channel English Channel migrants

Related

World
UK deploys extra navy, air assets to stop Channel migrants
World
Emmanuel Macron promises steps on Calais migration, acknowledges Brexit worries

Latest updates

Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon charged in border wall scheme
Jordanian minister criticized for son's wedding during coronavirus ban on gatherings
French politician blames UK for death of Sudanese boy who tried to cross Channel
Ellie Goulding champions Saudi designer in new music video 
US pressures UK on Iran sanctions at the UN

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.