It’s not the economy: Stock markets soar to record highs

The ‘fearless girl’ statue faces the bronze bull near Wall Street in New York. Economic activity is picking up again as many countries has begun to ease the lockdowns. (AP/File)
  • The boom will offer little solace to millions of people who have lost their jobs amid COVID-19 crisis
PARIS: The record highs attained by Wall Street last week might come as welcome news for US President Donald Trump.
But the booming stock markets will offer little solace to the many millions of people who have lost their jobs and livelihoods as the coronavirus pandemic pushes economies around the globe ever deeper into recession.

“This is the great American comeback!” tweeted Trump’s deputy Mike Pence last Tuesday, after the S&P 500 stock index soared to a fresh historic high and the tech-rich Nasdaq notched up one record after the other in recent weeks.

However, the disconnect between the financial markets and the real economy could not be starker as coronavirus lockdowns destroy untold numbers of jobs and push even traditional economic powerhouses such as the US, Britain and Germany into unprecedented contractions.

The US economy, the world’s biggest, contracted by 9.5 percent in the second quarter, Britain’s economic output shrank by 20.4 percent and Germany’s by 10.1 percent.

For many, then, the party mood on stock markets might appear “indecent,” said Saxo Banque economist Christopher Dembik.

But that was a “misunderstanding,” he said, as it is an investor’s job to place bets on the longer-term economic outlook.

And with governments and central banks currently pumping vast amounts of money into their financial systems to avert a meltdown, and some companies in the S&P 500 upgrading their earnings forecasts for 2020 and even for 2021, the outlook could actually be rosier than the current economic data suggest.

“The stock market is not the economy,” said Richard Hunter, head of markets at Interactive Investor.

A number of companies are already starting to publish better-than-expected earnings with activity picking up again as many countries begin to ease the draconian lockdowns imposed in the second quarter. At a time when working from home, online streaming and social networks are an increasingly integral part of everyday life, it is technology companies that are currently tending to shine, while other sectors of the economy pick up the pieces from the economic disaster wrought by the pandemic.

Apple, for example, booked net profit of $11 billion in the three months to June. And its share price has doubled since March, taking its market valuation to over $2 trillion, the highest ever seen on Wall Street.

In 2016, tech stocks accounted for 20 percent of the S&P index. But their share has since risen to a third, according to Nicholas Colas, co-founder of the US firm, DataTrek Research.

“Whether technology stocks have further to run is the multi-billion-dollar question,” said Richard Hunter at Interactive Investor.

Patrick O’Hare, chief analyst at Briefing.com, appears to think they do.

“The stock market remains convinced that the (US Federal Reserve) is never going to let any worst-case trading scenario unfold for the stock market.”

By slashing interest rates to zero and rolling out massive bond purchasing programs, central banks such as the US Fed have placed a sheltering hand over their financial systems.

In March, the US Congress approved a mammoth $2.2-trillion recovery package, topped up by nearly $500 billion in April, and another one is under discussion.

This is encouraging investors to bet on ever riskier assets in their hunt for returns, with stocks the prime candidates.

While Wall Street fizzles, financial markets in other parts of the world are also performing well — Japan’s Nikkei index and Germany’s blue-chip DAX are similarly near their all-time highs — even if the mood is not quite so exuberant.

Algeria chafes against EU trade deal as deadline looms

  • IMF forecasts that economy of the North African country will shrink 5.2 percent this year
ALGIERS: Days ahead of a final deadline, activation of a long-planned Algeria-EU trade deal risks unraveling as political and business leaders in the North African country warn it will undermine economic sovereignty.

The deal is meant to come into effect on Sept. 1, a decade and a half after the two sides initially agreed their Free Trade Agreement as part of a wider pact setting out economic, social, cultural and judicial cooperation.

But as the clock ticks, concern has grown in Algiers about the coronavirus-hobbled economy’s ability to cope without tariffs on steel, textiles, electronics and vehicles — protective measures originally meant to end three years ago.

For Ali Bey Nasri, chairman of Algeria’s exporters’ association, “the agreement was badly negotiated from the start.”

“When the deal was ratified in 2005, the EU had only 15 members, while now it is 27 strong and in a few years the membership will grow,” said Nasri.

A free trade zone would be a “disaster for the national economy,” he added.

In early August, President Abdelmadjid Tebboune called on Commerce Minister Kamel Rezig to reassess the European Union deal.

The head of state insisted that the deal “must be the subject of special attention, asserting our interests for balanced relations,” an official statement said.

Algeria’s hydrocarbon-dependent economy is in an extremely fragile state, as the effects of policies around the world to contain the coronavirus pandemic have hit already diminished oil and gas revenues.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) forecasts that Algeria’s economy will shrink 5.2 percent this year.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad pledged a thorough review of the country’s trade terms and promised to revise all economic and commercial agreements “harmful to the country.”

Djerad did not mention the EU free trade deal explicitly, but he was clearly alluding to it.

The EU is Algeria’s largest trading partner, and Algeria is the EU’s third-largest supplier of natural gas after Russia and Norway, according to the European Commission.

Algeria imported $320 billion in goods from the EU between 2005 and 2019, according to Nasri, mainly in the form of machinery, transport equipment and agricultural products.

This figure is more than 20 times the $15 billion in non-oil and gas exports Algeria sent to the EU over the same period.

Algiers has repeatedly asked to renegotiate the terms of the agreement.

It says the EU has failed to respect a part of the deal concerning the transfer of technology and the movement of people, with Algerian nationals finding it extremely difficult to obtain EU visas.

Algiers has also asked the EU to encourage European companies to invest in the country, but to little avail.

“The Algerian-EU partnership did not fulfil its promises for Algeria,” said economics professor Nadji Khaoua.

The deal is not a fair one for the country, the economist contends, and opening up its markets to foreign consumer goods will do little to create an economy less dependent on oil revenues, nor will it make it more productive.

“A pause is needed to discuss afresh fundamental issues that are hindering a fair distribution of economic benefits,” Khaoua said, adding that Algeria should renegotiate the deal with the EU.

Nasri agreed that a rebalancing of relations with the Europeans is sorely needed.

“They want to sell (to us) and we are cash-strapped,” he said.

“I am one of those who says ‘basta,’” said Nasri, using an Italian term for “enough.”

“The EU does not want Algeria to implement measures to protect our already fragile production,” he added.

Asked about the looming deadline for implementation of the trade deal, the Ministry of Commerce was vague.

An official said only that an interministerial working group had been formed and tasked with “evaluating” the agreement, without giving further details.

