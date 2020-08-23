Makkah governor reviews progress of water, sanitation projects

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Sunday led a meeting to review the progress of water and sanitation projects in the region.
The meeting was attended by the head of the western sector of the National Water Co. (NWC), Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, and the company’s employees.
Prince Khalid reviewed strategic plans for water and sanitation services in the region’s governorates. These projects have an estimated value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) for the last Hijri year, and 19 were completed about two months earlier than scheduled as part of western sector efforts to raise performance efficiency.
The new projects have an estimated value of more than SR900 million, and 119 are being implemented to serve the holy sites and the people of Makkah in line with Vision 2030 reform plan goals.
Al-Ghamdi’s presentation included initiatives to close and reduce dependence on water tanks and raise the efficiency of the networks launched by the NWC in Makkah’s governorates, starting with Al-Qunfudhah.
He highlighted the completion of Al-Bayda Center projects in Bahrah, the pilot operation of a sewage station in Rabigh, the implementation of sewage treatment plant projects in Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah, as well as other water and sanitation projects in the governorates.
Al-Ghamdi also talked about a project to link waterfront properties on the central Jeddah Corniche with sanitation services to eliminate pollution.
