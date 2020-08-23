Makkah governor reviews progress of water, sanitation projects

You are here

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.
  • These projects have an estimated value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) for the last Hijri year, and 19 were completed about two months earlier than scheduled
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal on Sunday led a meeting to review the progress of water and sanitation projects in the region.
The meeting was attended by the head of the western sector of the National Water Co. (NWC), Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, and the company’s employees.
Prince Khalid reviewed strategic plans for water and sanitation services in the region’s governorates. These projects have an estimated value of more than SR2 billion ($533 million) for the last Hijri year, and 19 were completed about two months earlier than scheduled as part of western sector efforts to raise performance efficiency.
The new projects have an estimated value of more than SR900 million, and 119 are being implemented to serve the holy sites and the people of Makkah in line with Vision 2030 reform plan goals.
Al-Ghamdi’s presentation included initiatives to close and reduce dependence on water tanks and raise the efficiency of the networks launched by the NWC in Makkah’s governorates, starting with Al-Qunfudhah.
He highlighted the completion of Al-Bayda Center projects in Bahrah, the pilot operation of a sewage station in Rabigh, the implementation of sewage treatment plant projects in Al-Lith and Al-Qunfudhah, as well as other water and sanitation projects in the governorates.
Al-Ghamdi also talked about a project to link waterfront properties on the central Jeddah Corniche with sanitation services to eliminate pollution.

RIYADH: Engineering jobs in the Kingdom are to be localized following a ministry decision, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The decision, from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, will apply to all private sector establishments in the Saudi market that employ five or more engineering professionals.

The 20 percent localization measure is intended to help graduates seek job opportunities in Saudi Arabia that best suit their degrees. It also aims to help develop the private sector in order to strengthen its contribution to the national economy.

There is a ministry manual setting out the benefits, details and implementation procedures of its decision. Business owners and job seekers can view the manual on the ministry’s official website.

The minister of labor and social development, Ahmed bin Suleiman Al-Rajhi, issued the decision as part of a series of measures to localize professions in cooperation and partnership with government and supervisory agencies to enable graduates with specific qualifications to obtain decent employment opportunities in the Kingdom.

Other professions that have been localized include dentistry and pharmacy.

