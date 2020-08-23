LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,109 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 65 were recorded in Makkah, 61 in Madinah, 57 in Jazan and 52 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 280,143 after 1,702 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,649 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.
COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Saudi Arabia
https://arab.news/2jh25
COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Saudi Arabia
- The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 280,143
- A total of 3,649 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,109 new cases of the disease on Sunday.