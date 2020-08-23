COVID-19 claims 30 more lives in Saudi Arabia

You are here

People collect school books as students begin the academic year by learning from home to prevent the spread of COVID-19. (SPA)
Updated 23 August 2020
LONDON: Saudi Arabia announced 30 more deaths from COVID-19 and 1,109 new cases of the disease on Sunday.
Of the new cases, 65 were recorded in Makkah, 61 in Madinah, 57 in Jazan and 52 in Jeddah.
The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 280,143 after 1,702 more patients recovered from the virus.
A total of 3,649 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Updated 23 August 2020
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s energy ministry reached a series of agreements Sunday with the new mega city Neom.
Energy minister Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman and Neom CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr signed the memorandum of understanding in several energy fields, Al Arabiya reported.
Prince Abdul Aziz described the scale of Neom as larger than a middle-sized country.  
He stressed the importance of working hard on the “huge, vital project,” which is one of the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030. 
“We all hope that as citizens, the Neom project will accomplish all its goals and on time...and if we want to do so, we have no choice but to be up to the work and ambition required for this project,” he said.
Neom aims to produce 15 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030, which is equivalent to a quarter of the Kingdom's electricity consumption at peak times, the minister added.

Topics: Saudi Arabia energy NEOM

