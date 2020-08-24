You are here

  • Home
  • New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques, prosecutor says

New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques, prosecutor says

1 / 3
Twenty-nine-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant sits in the dock at the Christchurch High Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Aug. 24, 2020. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP)
2 / 3
Mosque shooting survivor Khaled Majed Abd'el Rauf Alnobani points at the gunman, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, at the Christchurch High Court for sentencing after pleading guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Aug. 24, 2020. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool Photo via AP)
3 / 3
Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes reads the summary of facts during the sentencing of Christchurch mosques attacker Brenton Tarrant in Christchurch, New Zealand on August 24, 2020. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool via REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5sqef

Updated 36 sec ago
AP

New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques, prosecutor says

  • New details about the March 2019 attacks were outlined during the first day of a four-day sentencing hearing at the Christchurch High Court
  • Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, pleaded guilty in March to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism
Updated 36 sec ago
AP

WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The white supremacist who slaughtered 51 worshippers at two New Zealand mosques had intended to burn down the mosques afterward, a prosecutor said in court Monday, while describing two of those praying as making heroic efforts to stop the mass shooting.
New details about the March 2019 attacks were outlined during the first day of a four-day sentencing hearing at the Christchurch High Court. The hearing gave some families and survivors their first chance to confront the gunman.
“You killed your own humanity, and I don’t think the world will forgive you for your horrible crime,” said a tearful Maysoon Salama, the mother of 33-year-old Atta Elayyan, who was killed in the attacks. “You thought you can break us. You failed miserably.”
The gunman, 29-year-old Australian Brenton Harrison Tarrant, pleaded guilty in March to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one count of terrorism — the first terrorism conviction in New Zealand’s history.
He could become the first person in New Zealand to be sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Tarrant was brought into the courtroom shackled and wearing a gray prison outfit. In the dock, unshackled and surrounded by five officers, he showed little emotion throughout the hearing. He occasionally looked around the room, tapped his fingers, and watched the survivors as they spoke.
The courtroom was only half full due to coronavirus distancing requirements, while many others watched from adjacent courtrooms where the hearing was streamed. Survivors and family members occasionally wept and comforted each other.
The hearing began with prosecutors outlining the attacks in a 26-page summary of facts, the first detailed account by authorities about what happened that day.
Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said that two months before the attacks, Tarrant flew a drone directly over the Al Noor mosque, recording an aerial view of the grounds and buildings and taking note of the entry and exit doors.




Maysoon Salama, mother of Ata Mohammad Ata Elayyan who was killed in the shooting, gives a victim impact statement about the loss of her son during the sentencing of mosque gunman Brenton Tarrant at the High Court in Christchurch, New Zealand, on August 24, 2020. (John Kirk-Anderson/Pool via REUTERS)

Hawes said the gunman planned his attacks for when the maximum number of worshippers were present, and that 190 people were in the Al Noor mosque for Friday prayers on the day of the attacks.
In his car, the gunman had six guns — two AR-15 rifles, two other rifles, and two shotguns, the court heard. He also brought with him four modified gas containers which he planned to use to burn down the mosques after he finished shooting, Hawes said. The gunman later told police he wished he had used them.
Hawes also detailed the bravery of Naeem Rashid, who was killed at the Al Noor mosque.
“He ran at the defendant from the southeastern corner of the room. When Mr. Rashid was approximately 1 meter from the defendant, the defendant swung the AR-15 around and fired four shots at point-blank range,” Hawes said.
“Mr. Rashid crashed into the defendant and the defendant went down on one knee,” Hawes said, adding that Tarrant was able to get back up and shoot Rashid again.
At the second mosque, Abdul Aziz chased Tarrant down the driveway screaming at him, prosecutors said, and threw a discarded rifle at his car, shattering a glass panel. Aziz was not injured.
Tarrant has dismissed his lawyers and is representing himself during the sentencing, raising fears he could try to use the occasion as a platform to promote his racist views. He can choose to speak once the survivors have spoken, although the judge will likely shut down any attempts he makes to grandstand.
New Zealand abolished the death penalty for murder in 1961, and the longest sentence imposed since then has been life imprisonment with a minimum 30-year non-parole period. Justice Cameron Mander will decide on the gunman’s sentence at the end of the hearing.
The attacks targeting people praying at the Al Noor and Linwood mosques shocked New Zealand and prompted new laws banning the deadliest types of semi-automatic weapons. They also prompted global changes to social media protocols after the gunman livestreamed his attack on Facebook, where it was viewed by hundreds of thousands of people.
Prosecutors said that after Tarrant left the Linwood mosque he planned to drive to the town of Ashburton and attack a third mosque. But he was rammed by two police officers, dragged out of his car and arrested.
Gamal Founda, the imam of the Al Noor mosque who survived the shooting, told the court that the gunman’s actions were misguided.
“We are a peaceful and loving community who did not deserve your actions,” Fouda said. “Your hatred is unnecessary. If you have done anything, you have brought the world community closer with your evil actions.”

Topics: christchurch mosque attack new zealand mosque shootings

Related

World
Christchurch attack survivor says shooting ‘damaged him for life’

Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
AP

Biden says he’d shut down economy if scientists recommended

  • The former vice president’s remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris
  • He dismissed any notions that Trump wouldn’t leave the White House voluntarily if he loses
Updated 54 min 49 sec ago
AP

ATLANTA: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said he would follow public health advisers’ advice if they called for a national shutdown should he take office and the coronavirus had not abated.
“I would be prepared to do whatever it takes to save lives. We cannot get the country moving until we control the virus,” Biden said in an interview broadcast Sunday night on ABC News.
Asked specifically whether he’d push a national shutdown if scientists said it was necessary, Biden replied: “I would shut it down.”
The former vice president has previously called for the nation’s governors to impose mask mandates in their states, effectively a national mask mandate. But when he made that call, Biden avoided saying he’d attempt to use a nationally applicable executive order himself.
The former vice president’s remarks came as part of his first joint interview with vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris. The pair accepted their party’s nominations during a virtual convention last week. On Monday, Republicans begin their convention to nominate Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for a second term.
Biden laughed when asked about Trump’s recent assertion that the only way he’d lose was if the election were rigged, and the Democratic challenger dismissed any notions that Trump wouldn’t leave the White House voluntarily if he loses.
“The American people will not let that happen,” he said. “No one’s going to allow that to happen.”
Both Biden and Harris downplayed their bitter debate encounter last summer during the Democratic primary. Harris, a California senator, leveled deeply personal criticism against Biden for his opposition in the 1970s to federally mandated busing to desegregate public schools and remarks he’d made about having worked amicably alongside racist senators when he first came to Washington.
The first Black woman on a major party national ticket, Harris said she and Biden are on the same page on race amid the nation’s ongoing reckoning with systemic racism.
“There are real racial disparities that are rooted in systemic racism,” Harris said, noting wealth gaps and the disproportionate effects of COVID-19 on Black and Hispanic communities. Biden, she said, “is addressing these truths, he speaks these truths.”
Biden said, looking back, he understands how Harris, who was among the minority students bused in the 1970s, would criticize him so harshly. But he also said she and others may not have known his full record on civil rights. He said he, as a 77-year-old white man, cannot understand her lived experiences and that she, a 55-year-old daughter of Indian and Jamaican immigrants, can’t understand his.
But, he said, they “have the same value set” and are “on same exact page about what the possibilities are right now.”
Likewise, they downplayed policy differences that emerged when they were primary rivals, especially on health care. Biden has consistently backed adding a “public option” to existing private insurance markets. Harris signed on to Sen. Bernie Sanders’ bill that would create a single-payer government insurance system to replace private insurance.
“I signed on to bills that were about great ideas to fix the problem,” Harris told ABC, arguing that she and Biden “are completely aligned on … making sure everyone has health care.”
Biden called any differences “tactical” but said, “We both believe that health care is a right, not a privilege.”

Topics: US Election 2020 Coronavirus

Related

Special
World
Joe Biden says he will be ‘ally of the light and not the darkness’
World
Biden formally nominated as Democratic candidate to challenge Trump

Latest updates

New Zealand shooter planned to burn down mosques, prosecutor says
Explosion at Arab gas pipeline leads to total blackout in Syria
Bayern Munich beat PSG to win Champions League
Celtics first to advance in NBA playoffs, Doncic nails epic game winner
Tale of two cities: ‘Sensational’ for Bayern fans, sadness and tear gas in Paris

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.