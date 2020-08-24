You are here

  • Home
  • Malaysia opens inquest into death of Irish girl at jungle resort

Malaysia opens inquest into death of Irish girl at jungle resort

This file photo taken on August 13, 2019 shows a poster for the missing Franco-Irish teenager Nora Quoirin displayed at a stall in Seremban. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4emp3

Updated 24 August 2020
Reuters

Malaysia opens inquest into death of Irish girl at jungle resort

  • Authorities had previously said an autopsy established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding
Updated 24 August 2020
Reuters

SEREMBAN, Malaysia: A Malaysian court opened an inquest on Monday into the death of an Irish teenager whose body was found near a jungle stream, 10 days after she went missing during a family holiday at a rainforest resort.
The naked body of Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, who suffered from learning difficulties, was found in a ravine near the Dusun resort in Seremban, about 70 km (44 miles) south of the Malaysian capital in August last year.
Police ruled out abduction as a motive, saying they had found no sign of foul play, but her family questioned the findings and said she had never before left them voluntarily.
The inquest aimed to answer questions including “when and where did the deceased die, how and in what manner the deceased came by her death, and ... whether there is any person who was criminally concerned in the cause of death,” coroner Maimoonah Aid told the court.
Government lawyer Muhamad Iskandar Ahmad said 64 witnesses were expected to be called during the two-week inquest at the Seremban Coroner’s Court.
Quoirin was from London and had an Irish mother and French father.
The family will not attend the inquest but the hearing is being streamed online.
Authorities had previously said an autopsy established that Quoirin had died from internal bleeding, probably caused by prolonged hunger and stress. She had suffered intestinal damage and died two or three days before her body was found, officials said.
The forensic pathologist who conducted the autopsy found some small scratches on Quoirin’s legs but ruled that they would not have contributed to her death, police said.
The family feared a criminal connection to the disappearance, saying she had special needs and had never before left them voluntarily, a British victims’ group, the Lucie Blackman Trust, said last year.

Topics: Malaysia

Related

Special
World
Malaysia looks to reboot economy with travel ‘green zones’
World
Malaysia to lift limit on hiring of foreign labor

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

Updated 36 min 10 sec ago
AFP

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report

  • The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order
  • Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years
Updated 36 min 10 sec ago
AFP

VIENNA: Vienna will expel a Russian diplomat, Austria’s foreign ministry said Monday, as media reported he had been involved in economic espionage for years.
“We can confirm that a Russian diplomat will be expelled,” the ministry said in a statement to AFP, adding his behavior had violated diplomatic relations.
The ministry declined to give further details.
The Kronen Zeitung tabloid said the diplomat had been given until September 1 to leave the country, adding he had spied with the help of an Austrian citizen at a high-tech enterprise for years.
The Russian Embassy in Vienna slammed the expulsion order.
“We are outraged by the authorities’ unfounded decision, which is detrimental to constructive relations. We are sure that a corresponding response from Moscow will not be long in coming,” it said in a tweet.
Austria has boasted close ties with Russia in recent years.
In 2018, Austria said it would not follow a number of other EU countries in expelling Russian diplomats over the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in Britain, stressing its neutrality.
Raising eyebrows, former foreign minister Karin Kneissl — under Austria’s previous conservative and far-right coalition government — invited Russian President Vladmir Putin to her wedding later that year.
Both sides insisted the invitation was a private matter. But widely circulated photos of Kneissl bowing to Putin after their dance raised questions of Austria’s neutrality.
In June, a retired Austrian army colonel was jailed for three years after being convicted of spying for Russia.
The 71-year-old who has not been named “betrayed state secrets at the expense of Austria for a foreign secret service,” a Salzburg court ruled.
The verdict found he also “deliberately disclosed a military secret.”

Topics: Austria Russia

Related

World
Russia’s coronavirus infection tally passes 950,000
World
Comatose Russian dissident stable upon arrival in Germany

Latest updates

Austria to expel Russian diplomat amid ‘spy’ report
Hailey Bieber steps out in Amina Muaddi heels 
Workers in Qatar still facing abuses despite promises: HRW
Iran sets June 18 as date for next presidential election
UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders to press for dialogue

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.