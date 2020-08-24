You are here

Malaysia looks to reboot economy with travel ‘green zones’

Passengers wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus wait before their flight to Jakarta from Kuala Lumpur international airport on August 21, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 22 sec ago
Ushar Daniele

  • Country’s tourism sector severely impacted by coronavirus pandemic
KUALA LUMPUR: With the coronavirus pandemic dealing a severe blow to Malaysia’s tourism sector and domestic travelers unable to revive the industry, the country’s tourism ministry has welcomed the government’s decision to launch travel “green zones” for foreigners. 

“We’ve always been consistent in our approach of asking the government to review international borders,” Tan Kok Liang, president of the Malaysian Association of Tour and Travel Agents (MATTA), told Arab News, adding that the green zones are “most welcome.”

Domestic travel, despite several efforts taken by MATTA, is not enough to “regenerate sustainable revenues streams” for the nation, he said.

Green zones are routes that have been identified as safe for travel, but with strict testing and monitoring during a visit.

Some countries require a travel itinerary for visitors as well as mandatory testing before departure and also upon arrival. Visitors need not undergo 14-day quarantines. 

The proposal to launch the green zones with Australia, Brunei, China, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia and Vietnam was mooted by Malaysia’s Tourism Ministry in July, with its implementation subject to bilateral agreements based on health, immigration, data tracking and monitoring by each country. 

To limit economic losses due to the pandemic, Malaysia has allowed interstate travel since May, with strict measures in place, including social distancing and mandatory use of face masks.

Dr. Lim Chee Han, a senior researcher at the Third World Network, an international research and advocacy organization, said 69 percent of foreign arrivals to Malaysia last year were reportedly from fellow member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

“Many service sectors, especially the tourism sector, are desperate to have a revival of some kind of economic activities,” he told Arab News.

In terms of precautionary measures, he said he foresees the use of rapid test kits for all visitors, who will undergo mandatory health screenings upon arrival. Currently, all foreign arrivals must undergo a 14-day self quarantine after testing at airports. 

Malaysia, a popular Southeast Asian travel destination, welcomed 13.35 million international tourists in the first half of 2019, contributing 41.69 billion ringgits ($9.97 billion) in revenue.

On July 18, Arab News reported that Malaysia saw an estimated 50,000 tourists from the Middle East in the first quarter of 2020.

This coincided with the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign, which sought to generate $24.26 billion in tourism revenue with a target of 30 million inbound travelers.

Topics: Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Coronavirus

Trump’s sister says, in secret recordings, he has ‘no principles’ and is cruel

Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters

Trump’s sister says, in secret recordings, he has ‘no principles’ and is cruel

  • Maryanne Trump criticized the Republican president for “phoniness” and “cruelty” in interviews
Updated 23 August 2020
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s sister, a retired federal judge, called him a liar with “no principles” in audio recordings made public this weekend, the latest attack on the president’s character in the run-up to the Nov. 3 election.
Maryanne Trump Barry, 83, also criticized the Republican president for “phoniness” and “cruelty” in interviews that were secretly recorded by her niece Mary Trump during a series of conversations in 2018 and 2019, according to The Washington Post, which obtained the recordings from her.
The remarks surfaced days before Republicans convene to back Trump for another four years in the election against Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Last week, more than 70 former Republican national security officials endorsed Biden, saying Trump had engaged in corrupt behavior “that renders him unfit to serve as president.”
Trump dismissed his sister’s remarks in a written statement.
“Every day it’s something else, who cares,” he said. “Our country will soon be stronger than ever before!”
Trump Barry could not immediately be reached for comment.
In one of the recordings, some of which were also obtained by Reuters, Trump Barry addressed the president’s suggestion in 2018 — while she was still a sitting judge — that he might send her to the border to deal with a surge in migrants.
“All he wants to do is appeal to his base,” Trump Barry said. “He has no principles. None.”
Mary Trump, the president’s niece and a trained psychologist, published a tell-all book in July in which she concluded he likely suffers from narcissism and other clinical disorders.
Chris Bastardi, a spokesman for Mary Trump, said she taped the conversations as part of a legal dispute over her inheritance following the death of Fred Trump Sr., the president’s father and her grandfather, “in order to protect herself.”

Topics: Donald Trump Maryanne Trump

